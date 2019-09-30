Spirit MTA REIT : Form 8-K

Select the XBRL icon to open the full XBRL Filing in S&P's XBRL Reader. Select the XML icon to download the raw xml feed, to open in another reader.

XBRL 1. Full XBRL Filing XML 2. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA XML 3. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE XML 4. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE

Note: This document was filed with the SEC in XBRL format, as allowed by the recent EDGAR system modernization. S&P cannot take responsibility for its appearance, layout, or legibility.