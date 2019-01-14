Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. : Announces Expanded $1.62 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) (“Spirit” or the “Company”), a
net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in
single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, today announced that
the Company has closed on a new $1.62 billion unsecured credit facility,
comprised of an $800 million unsecured revolving credit facility due
March 2023, a $420 million unsecured term loan due March 2024 and a $400
million unsecured term loan due March 2022. The Company has the ability
to further increase the borrowing capacity of the credit facility to
$2.42 billion in aggregate, subject to certain conditions. In
conjunction with the new credit facility, the Company has entered into a
$400 million swap transaction that fixes LIBOR (London Interbank Offered
Rate) for five years at a rate of 2.816% beginning February 2019.
“We are pleased to announce the completion of our new credit facility,
which provides us ongoing access to efficiently priced capital, resolves
our near-term debt maturities and maintains balance sheet flexibility.
We believe the quality of our portfolio and platform allowed us to
achieve a strong execution and we thank all of our banking partners for
their commitments,” said Michael Hughes, Chief Financial Officer and
Treasurer of Spirit. “We will use this expanded facility to fund the
long-term growth of our real estate portfolio and address our maturing
convertible notes.”
The new $800 million unsecured revolving credit facility replaces the
Company’s existing $800 million unsecured facility. The revolving credit
facility matures in March 2023 and includes two six-month extensions
that can be exercised at the Company’s option. Borrowings under the new
facility, based on the Company’s current BBB-/Baa3 credit ratings, bear
interest at LIBOR plus 110 basis points with a facility commitment fee
of 25 basis points, for all-in drawn pricing of 135 basis points over
LIBOR. This compares to all-in drawn pricing of 150 basis points over
LIBOR under the previous facility. The capacity of the new unsecured
revolving credit facility can be increased to $1.2 billion with the
accordion expansion feature. A total of 14 lenders participated in this
facility, including JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as a Joint Bookrunner and
Administrative Agent. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
served as a Joint Bookrunner and Syndication Agent. U.S. Bank National
Association, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., The Bank of Nova Scotia
and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC N.A. served as Joint-Lead Arrangers.
Regions Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Fifth Third Bank, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.,
Citizens Bank, N.A., Capital One, National Association, Morgan Stanley
Senior Funding, Inc., N.A. and Associated Bank, National Association
served as Managing Agents.
The new $420 million unsecured term loan replaces the Company’s existing
$420 million unsecured term loan. Borrowings under the new term loan
bear interest at LIBOR plus 125 basis points, based on the Company’s
current credit rating. This compares to pricing of 135 basis points over
LIBOR under the previous facility. The capacity of the unsecured term
loan can be increased to $620 million with the accordion expansion
feature. A total of 13 lenders participated in this term loan, including
JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. as a Joint Bookrunner and Administrative
Agent. U.S. Bank National Association served as a Joint Bookrunner and
Syndication Agent. Regions Capital Markets, Royal Bank of Canada and
Fifth Third Bank served as Joint-Lead Arrangers. Bank of America, N.A.,
SunTrust Bank, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mizuho
Bank, Ltd., Citizens Bank, N.A., Capital One, National Association and
Associated Bank, National Association served as Managing Agents.
The new $400 million unsecured term loan includes a delayed funding
feature and the Company expects to fully draw loan proceeds in May to
retire the $402.5 million unsecured convertible senior notes due May
2019, which bear interest at 2.875%. Borrowings under the $400 million
unsecured term loan bear interest at LIBOR plus 125 basis points, based
on the Company’s current credit rating. The capacity of the unsecured
term loan can be increased to $600 million with the accordion expansion
feature. A total of 13 lenders participated in this term loan, including
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated as a Joint Bookrunner
and Administrative Agent. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. served as a
Joint Bookrunner and Syndication Agent. Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Citizens
Bank, N.A. and Capital One, National Association served as Joint-Lead
Arrangers. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., U.S. Bank National Association,
The Bank of Nova Scotia, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Regions Bank, Royal
Bank of Canada, Fifth Third Bank and Associated Bank, National
Association served as Managing Agents.
ABOUT SPIRIT REALTY
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that
primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate,
subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become
an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located
retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of
1,523 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by
the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of
approximately 28.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 252
tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.
FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expect," "plan,"
"will," "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "guidance,"
"approximately," "anticipate," "may," "should," "seek" or the negative
of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are
predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not
relate to historical matters but are meant to identify forward-looking
statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by
discussions of strategy, plans or intentions of management. These
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that you should not rely on as predictions of future
events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data and/or
methods which may be incorrect or imprecise and Spirit may not be able
to realize them. Spirit does not guarantee that the events described
will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The
following risks and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual and
future events or results to differ materially from those currently
anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not
limited to: industry and economic conditions; volatility and uncertainty
in the financial markets, including potential fluctuations in the
Consumer Price Index; Spirit's continued ability to implement its
business strategy and source new investments; risks associated with
using debt to fund Spirit's business activities (including refinancing
and interest rate risks, changes in interest rates and/or credit
spreads, changes in the price of Spirit's common stock, conditions of
the equity and debt capital markets, and ability to access debt and
equity capital markets, generally); Spirit's ability to pay down,
refinance, restructure and/or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due;
Spirit's ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate, integrate
and manage diversifying acquisitions or investments; unknown liabilities
acquired in connection with acquired properties or interests in
real-estate related entities; general risks affecting the real estate
industry and local real estate markets (including, without limitation,
the market value of Spirit's properties, the inability to enter into or
renew leases at favorable rates, portfolio occupancy varying from
Spirit's expectations, dependence on tenants' financial condition and
operating performance, competition from other developers, owners and
operators of real estate, tenant defaults, potential liability relating
to environmental matters, potential illiquidity of real estate
investments, condemnations, and potential damage from natural
disasters); the financial performance of Spirit's tenants and the demand
for retail and restaurant space, particularly with respect to challenges
being experienced by general merchandise retailers; risks associated
with Spirit's failure or unwillingness to maintain its status as a REIT
under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; Spirit's ability to
diversify its tenant base; the impact of any financial, accounting,
legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect Spirit or its
major tenants; Spirit's ability to manage its expanded operations,
including Spirit Realty, L.P.'s external management of SMTA;
uncertainties as to the impact of the spin-off by Spirit of the assets
that collateralize Master Trust 2014, properties leased to Shopko, and
certain other assets into Spirit MTA REIT on May 31, 2018 ("spin-off")
on Spirit's business; and other additional risks discussed in Spirit's
most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based on
information that was available, and speak only, as of the date on which
they were made. Spirit expressly disclaims any responsibility to update
or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
