Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. : Comments on Recent Events Regarding SMTA

- Accelerates Completion of Spirit’s Transition to a Simplified, Pure
Play, Net Lease REIT -
- Will hold conference call at 10:30 AM ET Today, Wednesday, January 16,
2019 -
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) (“Spirit” or the “Company”), a
net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in
single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, today commented on
the anticipated impact of the announcement by Spirit MTA REIT, (NYSE:
SMTA), currently externally managed by Spirit, that its Board intends to
accelerate their strategic plan. A presentation titled, ‘SRC Business
Update, January 2019’, has also been posted to the Investor Relations
section of Spirit’s website.
“In light of the recent news, we feel strongly that our hard work over
the past two years has positioned Spirit well. At this time, SMTA has
ample liquidity and capacity to meet its obligations to Spirit and we
believe the acceleration of their strategic plan meaningfully benefits
Spirit in several ways,” said Jackson Hsieh, President and Chief
Executive Officer. “This accelerated timeline allows Spirit to pull
forward significant proceeds, which can be redeployed into triple net
assets and / or to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing leverage.
Further, we expect that a nearer term expiration of Spirit’s three-year
management contract with SMTA will improve our organic growth by
removing a flat income stream and removing the uncertainty around the
duration of that income stream. Finally, and most importantly, the
permanent separation of SRC and SMTA should benefit SRC’s cost of
capital as Spirit completes its transition to a simplified, pure play
net lease REIT.”
ABOUT SPIRIT REALTY
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that
primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate,
subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become
an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located
retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of
1,523 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by
the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of
approximately 28.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 252
tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.
