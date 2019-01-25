Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 07:30am EST

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) (“Spirit” or “the Company”), announced today that financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Spirit will host its fourth quarter earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

INTERNET: Go to www.spiritrealty.com and select the investor relations page at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

PHONE: No access code required.
(877) 407-9208 (Domestic) / (201) 493-6784 (International)

REPLAY: Available through March 7, 2019 with access code 13686917.
(844) 512-2921 (Domestic) / (412) 317-6671 (International)

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,523 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 28.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 252 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aNEXTERA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:08aREPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:08a‘Sovereign Equity' Launched as a Solution to Sovereign Debt and Financial Inequality in Davos Debate
BU
08:07aAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:06aTOYOTA MOTOR : aims to boost sales in China by 8 percent this year
RE
08:06aEXCLUSIVE : Kazakhstan urgently looking for bank to take over Tsesnabank - sources
RE
08:06aJANUARY 25 : Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Chris Long named Media Spokesperson for Freebird
BU
08:06aADVAXIS : Data Highlighting Potential Benefits of Lm Platform Presented at 2019 Keystone Symposia Conference on Cancer Vaccines
BU
08:06aKeeping Employees Happy, Healthy Is What We Do!
BU
08:06aBRICKFISH ANNOUNCES SOCIALPULSE : Real-Time Social Listening Event
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Faces Pressure in Data-Center Business

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.