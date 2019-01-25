Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) (“Spirit” or “the Company”), announced today that financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Spirit will host its fourth quarter earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

INTERNET: Go to www.spiritrealty.com and select the investor relations page at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

PHONE: No access code required.

(877) 407-9208 (Domestic) / (201) 493-6784 (International)

REPLAY: Available through March 7, 2019 with access code 13686917.

(844) 512-2921 (Domestic) / (412) 317-6671 (International)

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,523 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 28.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 252 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.

