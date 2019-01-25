Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) (“Spirit” or “the Company”),
announced today that financial and operating results for the fourth
quarter ended December 31, 2018 will be released after the market closes
on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Spirit will host its fourth quarter
earnings conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 21,
2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:
INTERNET: Go to www.spiritrealty.com
and select the investor relations page at least 15 minutes prior to the
start time of the call in order to register, download and install any
necessary audio software.
PHONE: No access code required.
(877) 407-9208 (Domestic) /
(201) 493-6784 (International)
REPLAY: Available through March 7, 2019 with access code 13686917.
(844)
512-2921 (Domestic) / (412) 317-6671 (International)
