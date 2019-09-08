Log in
Spirit Soaring Cinema Highlights Ultra Familia Premieres

09/08/2019

West Palm Beach, Sept. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Familia, a leading provider of family-friendly HD Spanish-language entertainment for audiences of all ages, is pleased to announce the network premieres of two inspirational movies about two people traveling down seemingly desperate paths but who resolve to make the right choices leading to more fulfilling lives for themselves and those they love.

In Jinetes con Espítitu (Spirit Riders), Kacie Lewis (Allie Deberry) is a rebellious 17-yr-old girl coping with guilt and anger after witnessing the death of her younger brother. Needless to say, trouble seems to follow the teen around. After helping a friend rob a store, Kacie is arrested and sentenced to a work-release program at Spirit Riders, an equine therapy camp for disabled and physically challenged youths.

Initially rejecting everything about Spirit Riders, Kacie soon settles into camp life under the guidance of the ranch's no-nonsense owner Rex (Lance Henriksen). But it’s not until she meets retired racehorse Blaze that she learns to let go of the past and embrace a new life as the horse’s trainer. Jinetes con Espítitu (Spirit Riders) premieres on September 08 at 8:00 p.m. ET. It is directed by Brian T. Jaynes and costars Carol Hickey (Gilmore Girls) and C. Thomas Howell (SEAL Team, The Walking Dead). Running time is 92 minutes. 

Cualquier Cosa Es Posible (Anything Is Possible), especially if you are Ethan Bortnick who plays the leading role as Nathan in this heartwarming tale about a boy whose whole world turns upside down after his mother goes missing during a trip to help tsunami victims in Japan. When Nathan finds out that his father George is not his biological father, he runs away to the streets of Detroit to avoid being placed in a foster home. After encountering empathetic friends while on the street, Nathan winds up in an orphanage where his piano playing skills are discovered by the other children.

The children learn that the orphanage is going to be shut down so they organize a fundraising concert starring Nathan on piano. The concert is a success and the children raise enough money to keep the orphanage from closing. When not acting, Ethan Bortnick is a world-renowned concert pianist whose own philanthropic endeavors have raised millions of dollars for charities. Ethan co-wrote the music for Cualquier Cosa Es Posible (Anything Is Possible) with Grammy award winning songwriter, Gary Baker. He is also credited with being youngest solo musician to headline his own tour at the ripe old age of nine!  Cualquier Cosa Es Posible (Anything Is Possible) premieres on September 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET.  The film is directed by Demetrius Navarro and costars Jonathan Bennett (All My Children, Veronica Mars) and Lacey Chabert (Party of Five). Running time is 93 minutes.

Ultra Familia is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Liberty, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Familia’s programming, please visit: Ultrafamiliatv.com and Vemox.com.

Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

Attachments 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
