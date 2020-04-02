Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spirits360 : Lifts Distillery Spirits During Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 08:48am EDT

SARASOTA, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent stay-in-place orders and quarantine directives have hastened changes related to the way consumers shop for and obtain distilled spirits. But while consumers adjust to this new reality, one Sarasota-based eCommerce company is introducing a solution.

Due to landmark legislation and an innovative payment and shipping platform, Spirits360 LLC is uniquely positioned to provide high-quality bourbon to those waiting out the cornonavirus outbreak at home.

It all started last year when Account Manager Tom Langenkamp needed help shipping spirits in the wake of two key bills passed at the Kentucky statehouse. House Bill 400 allowed Kentucky distillery visitors to ship spirits home, provided home was in an allowed state. House Bill 415 eliminated the need for the visit to the distillery and instead allowed customers to place their orders online.  Because of the previous measures being pursued to support Kentucky distilleries in the direct-to-consumer market, Spirits360 was uniquely poised to immediately offer assistance as more states opened direct-to-consumer channels in an effort to support distilleries and provide a safe means for consumers to obtain spirits during this crisis.

"When Tom asked me if I wanted to get involved last year, I was thrilled," said Spirtits360 CEO Mark Hume. "I was born and raised in Louisville and went to school at the University of Kentucky.  I already knew quite a bit about the industry and jumped at the opportunity. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has put additional pressure on distilleries across the country as visitor traffic continues to decline. Consumers want to be able to stay at home and order online. We really wanted to find a way to help the industry by using the work we had already done to support the Kentucky legislation changes. Because we are already set up to handle the direct-to-consumer channel, Spirits360 was able to immediately offer a solution to impacted distillers.  We have received multiple requests for our services as states found creative ways to address the delivery of spirits to keep business alive and to continue to collect much-needed tax revenue."

Pat Dorsey, who recently sold fintech company First Billing Services and has worked with Hume on numerous projects over the years, joined Spirts360's board at a critical time.

"I think these guys have a home run on their hands in a critical time when businesses need help," he said. "It's amazing how quickly UPS and Spirts360 have developed a platform that can ship, collect taxes for states and safely verify the age of the recipient. When you build businesses from the front line based upon a culture of great customer service with the right people, success will follow."

The Spirits360 Distillery network currently includes Kentucky, California, New York, as well as international shipping and will continue to grow as laws change.

Media Contact:

Gary Friedman
888-589-2491 x103
237085@email4pr.com

For more information: spirits360solutions.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirits360-lifts-distillery-spirits-during-pandemic-301033719.html

SOURCE Spirits360


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aGLOBALDATA : Construction industry outlook looks increasingly bleak across UK and Ireland, says GlobalData
PU
09:03aMANITEX INTERNATIONAL : Provides Business Update to Address COVID-19
PU
09:03a3/31 UPDATE : The biggest names in entertainment are helping the smallest names in business
PU
09:03aABENGOA S A : is awarded the construction of the second largest reverse osmosis desalination plant in Saudi Arabia
PU
09:03aPIONEER ENERGY SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aGOLDEN MINERALS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aFLUENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aKNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index
PR
09:03aOKTA : Accelerates Philanthropy Commitment Announcing $10 Million in Giving and Launch of Nonprofit Technology Initiative
BU
09:03aTrixell Adopts Silvaco TCAD-based Parasitic Extraction Solution for Development of New Display Technology
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group