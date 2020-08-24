Log in
Spiritus Law :'s Founding Partners Named to 2021 Best Lawyers in America in the Category of Food & Beverage Law

08/24/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Spiritus Law announced that their Founding Partners, Marbet Lewis and Robert Lewis, have been included in the 27th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Robert has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America since 2015. This is Marbet's second year being recognized and is among a limited selection of attorneys from Florida in this category. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

About Spiritus Law:

Spiritus Law is an entrepreneurial law firm focused on business regulatory licensing, trade practice compliance and business conflict resolution for highly regulated industries dealing in alcohol production and distribution, hospitality services, commercial development and international business transactions. The Firm is founded on traditional principles of client counseling and teamwork, with a cutting-edge twist on regulatory innovation and modern problem-solving. Spiritus Law combines a unique blend of professionals, including attorneys, government consultants, licensing assistants and paralegals to assist its diverse clients. We leverage our unparalleled experience working with government agencies and judicial courts on the federal, state and local levels to develop compliance business operation strategies and resolve business conflicts and disputes.

Primary service areas include Alcohol Licensing & Regulatory Compliance, Alcohol Production & Distribution Transactions, and Food & Hospitality Industry Compliance. The Alcohol Industry Group focuses on providing complete food and alcohol licensing and regulatory services in the development of licensing structures and business operational guidelines for the manufacturing, importation, purchase and retail sale and service of alcoholic beverages.


© Business Wire 2020
