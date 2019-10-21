Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spiro.AI Closes Strong Q3, Opens Singapore Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:11am EDT

Boston, MA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiro, the provider of the first and only proactive relationship management platform, just closed a strong Q3, highlighted by the fact that it more than doubled its revenue and workforce so far this year. Spiro also announced it recently opened a Singapore office to further expand its presence in the region.

“We are excited to establish a physical presence in Singapore to support our growing customer footprint,” said Adam Honig, CEO and cofounder of Spiro. “Singapore is fostering a technology-forward mindset with initiatives that embrace AI throughout its global workforce. We’re looking forward to building long-standing relationships and helping to ensure success to our customers in Southeast Asia.”

In Q3, Spiro finalized a $3 million seed funding round, bringing the total funding to $8m. The additional funding is helping Spiro scale more rapidly and invest in its innovative AI and natural language processing technology. Spiro’s growth is being fueled by its new approach to sales automation, called proactive relationship management, that consolidates CRM with telephony and sales enablement into a single, AI-driven platform. 

Approximately 50% of Spiro’s new customers are dropping outdated CRM for this new approach. Other customers, like a large telecom company in Asia, skipped CRM based on its failure rate and instead adopted proactive relationship management to help automate processes within the sales organization. That company has already facilitated a 40% jump in sales communications, leading to at least one additional deal every month, thanks to Spiro.

“Before Spiro, we had Salesforce in place, which was overly cumbersome for the team,” said Jane Atkins, Manager of Sales & Marketing, Borsello Landscaping. “Switching to Spiro’s proactive relationship management platform took the burden off the sales team’s shoulders and let their selling skills shine, while providing me with real-time visibility into the pipeline and processes.”

About Spiro

Spiro is the first proactive relationship management platform. Natively built on artificial intelligence, Spiro provides a single solution encompassing traditional CRM, sales enablement and telephony. Spiro’s AI engine eliminates the need for data entry and proactively guides salespeople to the right actions at the right time. Customers report collecting 8 times more data, reaching 47% more prospects and closing 20% more deals after using Spiro. For more information, visit https://www.spiro.ai.  


Natalia Switala
Spiro.AI
617-765-1655
natalia@spiro.ai

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Enters into Agreement for up to $1.7 Billion of New Financing
PR
07:31aXVIVO PERFUSION PUBL : Conference call on Interim Report
AQ
07:31aPARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : CEO Provides a Corporate Update
AQ
07:31aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:31aBANK OF COMMUNICATIONS : List of Directors and their Positions
PU
07:31aSIRIUS MINERALS : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07:31aSIRIUS MINERALS : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
07:31aCOMMERCE BANCSHARES : Pledges its Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
PU
07:31aGlobal Cookies Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Mondelez International and ITC Ltd. | Technavio
BU
07:31aRepublic Media Network & EbixCash Partner to Present the World's First Brand-integrated News Studio
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Nicholas Candy's firm mulls possible offer for..
5Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group