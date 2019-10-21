Spiro.AI Closes Strong Q3, Opens Singapore Office

Boston, MA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiro, the provider of the first and only proactive relationship management platform, just closed a strong Q3, highlighted by the fact that it more than doubled its revenue and workforce so far this year. Spiro also announced it recently opened a Singapore office to further expand its presence in the region.

“We are excited to establish a physical presence in Singapore to support our growing customer footprint,” said Adam Honig, CEO and cofounder of Spiro. “Singapore is fostering a technology-forward mindset with initiatives that embrace AI throughout its global workforce. We’re looking forward to building long-standing relationships and helping to ensure success to our customers in Southeast Asia.”

In Q3, Spiro finalized a $3 million seed funding round, bringing the total funding to $8m. The additional funding is helping Spiro scale more rapidly and invest in its innovative AI and natural language processing technology. Spiro’s growth is being fueled by its new approach to sales automation, called proactive relationship management, that consolidates CRM with telephony and sales enablement into a single, AI-driven platform.

Approximately 50% of Spiro’s new customers are dropping outdated CRM for this new approach. Other customers, like a large telecom company in Asia, skipped CRM based on its failure rate and instead adopted proactive relationship management to help automate processes within the sales organization. That company has already facilitated a 40% jump in sales communications, leading to at least one additional deal every month, thanks to Spiro.

“Before Spiro, we had Salesforce in place, which was overly cumbersome for the team,” said Jane Atkins, Manager of Sales & Marketing, Borsello Landscaping. “Switching to Spiro’s proactive relationship management platform took the burden off the sales team’s shoulders and let their selling skills shine, while providing me with real-time visibility into the pipeline and processes.”

About Spiro

Spiro is the first proactive relationship management platform. Natively built on artificial intelligence, Spiro provides a single solution encompassing traditional CRM, sales enablement and telephony. Spiro’s AI engine eliminates the need for data entry and proactively guides salespeople to the right actions at the right time. Customers report collecting 8 times more data, reaching 47% more prospects and closing 20% more deals after using Spiro. For more information, visit https://www.spiro.ai.





Natalia Switala Spiro.AI 617-765-1655 natalia@spiro.ai