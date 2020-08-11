Splash Beverage Group Inc. Executes a Letter of Intent to Possibly Acquire Copa Di Vino, Notable 'Shark Tank' Alumnus and Leading Producer of Premium "Wine by the Glass" with Joint Venture to Transcend Single-Serve Beverage Sector

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2020) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com), a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, is pleased to announce that it has entered an Letter of Intent to possibly acquire James Martin's Copa Di Vino (www.copadivino.com), alongside a Joint Venture to drive the brand and its proprietary packaging technology to new heights. The acquisition of James Martin's Copa Di Vino is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and appropriate financing, and there cannot be any assurance that such agreement will be executed.

Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States. Founder and owner, James Martin discovered the concept on a bullet train adventure through the south of France. A year later he brought the technology to his hometown of The Dalles, Oregon located in the majestic Columbia River Gorge. His passion for wine led to Copa Di Vino - wine in a glass - a ready to drink wine glass that could go anywhere without the need for a bottle, corkscrew or glass.





Splash Beverage CEO Robert Nistico comments, "We are thrilled and honored by the opportunity to work with James and his team, which have worked diligently to build the Single Serve wine business in the U.S., and we look forward to taking the brand to the next level."

He adds, "We have tremendous synergies with distribution and retail opportunities, including Copa's distribution network, which we are confident will provide opportunities for other brands within the Splash portfolio. Likewise, Copa di Vino's proprietary packaging technology is not limited to wine."

Copa Di Vino is also a notable Shark Tank Alumnus. Appearing not once, but twice on the popular investment platform, founder James Martin knew there was more to the brand than sharks were willing to offer.





INDUSTRY NEWS & TRENDS

According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, wines packaged in sizes 500ml and below are all growing faster than table wine. Single-serve wine formats are enjoying newfound popularity. Winemakers believe they're a way to reach new consumers who might find traditional bottles intimidating. They represent a significant new category in the overall wine market.

Nathan Greene, consulting analyst at New York-based Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC) stated, "Single serve makes consumption more accessible as consumers can avoid wasting a 750-ml bottle if they don't plan to drink multiple servings in a session," "Additionally, single serve allows wine to more compete directly with malt products including traditional beer and [flavored malt beverages] FMBs."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

About Copa Di Vino

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

Contact Information:

Splashbeveragegroup.com

info@splashbeveragegroup.com

954-745-5815

SOURCE: Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

