Splash Beverage Group Inc.'s SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila Now Available at Select Walmart locations via Republic National Distributing Company

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com), a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, announces today that its SALT Naturally flavored Tequila with 100% Agave has been approved by Walmart, the world's largest retailer, and is now available at Florida and New Mexico locations, with additional states and locations anticipated to follow.





Splash Beverage has awarded the distribution rights for Walmart to Republic National Distributing Company, with Splash Beverage approved for 570 locations to start.

Splash Beverage's SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila arrives on Walmart shelves in the wake of the retail giant's recent decision to add more high-end/premium alcoholic beverage selections such as Buffalo Trace, Veuve Clicquot and SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, to name a few.





Walmart is making the changes because its shoppers are demanding more premium alcohol options, according to Jason Fremstad, VP of adult beverages for Walmart US stores.

"There's been a significant shift in our assortment this year to make sure that we are not just taking care of our customers with all the core offerings they expect, but really getting into that premium and innovative assortment that we're really not known for at this point," he said.

Fremstad said he's watching drinking trends closely, and betting on a surge in tequila popularity. "I think the one spirit that nobody talks enough about is the growth of tequila," he said.

Splash Beverage Group CEO Robert Nistico states, "This is a major benchmark for our SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila brand. Due to the conditions of the current pandemic and social distancing, our primary focus remains on off-premise channel initiatives and are enjoying growth here. We anticipate as bars, restaurants and hotels begin to open, we will experience growth with our relationships in on premise channels."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila is 100% agave, 80 proof naturally flavored tequila. SALT Tequila is remarkably smooth with a clean and delicate taste. Grown, distilled, and bottled in the region of Jalisco Mexico, each handcrafted bottle of SALT Tequila is the result of years of hard work, determination and countless blends until they reached perfection. SALT Tequila offers a variety of naturally flavored tequilas including Berry, Citrus and Salted Chocolate.

About Walmart

What started small, with a single discount store and the simple idea of selling more for less, has grown over the last 50 years into the largest retailer in the world. Each week, nearly 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. It's all part of our unwavering commitment to creating opportunities and bringing value to customers and communities around the world.

