Splash Math Launches Classroom Select, a Free Program for Teachers Just in Time for American Education Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As American Education Week approaches, Splash Math, the personalized game-based learning program for K-5, has announced the launch of Classroom Select, a free curriculum-aligned math learning program for teachers. This launch complements the company’s growing list of offerings and progressive initiatives to provide in-class support to teachers. Classroom Select gives teachers access to the full Splash Math content library, as well as detailed reports to track students’ individual progress. It enables teachers to better identify the students' learning gaps and provides resources to address those gaps.



Splash Math is used by more than 30 million kids across 150+ countries. Over 440,000 teachers use it in about 77,000 schools across the United States alone. Teachers across the U.S. say Splash Math has helped change their students' perception of math and have seen students go from being insecure in their math skills to being confident in their abilities.

“The key to good education is making sure each student’s individual needs are met in the classroom,” said Arpit Jain, founder and CEO of Splash Math. “But given the skewed teacher-student ratios, achieving this is difficult. Splash Math solves this problem by building a personalized learning path for students and provides teachers with tools to track each student's progress and learning gaps.”

Throughout the U.S., teachers are creating lesson plans that help students succeed with limited resources. Much of the money spent on the resources these teachers need comes out of their own pockets. On average, K-12 teachers are spending $459 (adjusted for inflation to 2018 dollars), according to the NCES 2011-2012 Schools and Staffing Survey. It’s an additional cost that will not be reimbursed and many teachers struggle to afford. Splash Math wants to take away that added expense and be certain that teachers are getting the resources they need, without them having to pay for it alone.

Classroom Select gives teachers access to a teacher dashboard, which provides real-time updates on each student’s progress. If a student is struggling with a particular concept, the teacher dashboard allows them to see and address the issue to better help the student. Classroom Select also grants teachers access to Splash Math’s content library which covers 400+ curriculum-aligned math skills for K-5, to help students learn new math concepts through engaging game-based learning modules.

“With the traditional pen-on-paper method or even an online worksheet style, kids would work individually, feeling tested, almost judged, while on it,” said Joan Biese, a second-grade teacher from Rock Ledge Primary Center in Wisconsin. “With Splash Math, all of that changed, instantly. Now that there is excitement, sharing, fun, openness in their attitude towards math, and of course, confidence is just such a big thing for me as a teacher.”

With the introduction of Classroom Select, Splash Math is working to change the way teachers obtain their resources. Classroom Select is free and is now available for all teachers across the United States.

