Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024 | Preference for Split ACs to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the split air conditioner (AC) and it is poised to grow by USD 34.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Split Air Conditioner Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The preference for split ACs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Preference for split ACs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024: Segmentation
Split Air Conditioner (AC) is segmented as below:
Product
Geographic Segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our split air conditioner (AC) report covers the following areas:
-
Split Air Conditioner (AC) Size
-
Split Air Conditioner (AC) Trends
-
Split Air Conditioner (AC) Industry Analysis
This study identifies emergence of smart split ACs as one of the prime reasons driving the split air conditioner (AC) growth during the next few years.
Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the split air conditioner (AC), including some of the vendors such as Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the split air conditioner (ac) are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist split air conditioner (AC) growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the split air conditioner (AC) size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
-
The growth of the split air conditioner (AC)
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of split air conditioner (AC) vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value Chain Analysis
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market Outlook
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Ductless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
VRF - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Ducted - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increase in the use of R32 refrigerant in split ACs
-
Launches of split ACs
-
Emergence of smart split ACs
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Daikin Industries Ltd.
-
Fujitsu Ltd.
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Johnson Controls International Plc
-
LG Electronics Inc.
-
Midea Group Co. Ltd.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
-
Panasonic Corp.
-
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
-
Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
