Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024 | Preference for Split ACs to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the split air conditioner (AC) and it is poised to grow by USD 34.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The preference for split ACs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Preference for split ACs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024: Segmentation

Split Air Conditioner (AC) is segmented as below:

Product

Ductless

VRF

Ducted

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our split air conditioner (AC) report covers the following areas:

Split Air Conditioner (AC) Size

Split Air Conditioner (AC) Trends

Split Air Conditioner (AC) Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of smart split ACs as one of the prime reasons driving the split air conditioner (AC) growth during the next few years.

Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the split air conditioner (AC), including some of the vendors such as Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the split air conditioner (ac) are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.





Split Air Conditioner (AC) 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist split air conditioner (AC) growth during the next five years

Estimation of the split air conditioner (AC) size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the split air conditioner (AC)

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of split air conditioner (AC) vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value Chain Analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Ductless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

VRF - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ducted - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in the use of R32 refrigerant in split ACs

Launches of split ACs

Emergence of smart split ACs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Zhuhai Gree Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us



