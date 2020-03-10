Split : is the First to Add an Approvals Process to Feature Flags

New ‘Enterprise Approval Flows’ will provide engineering teams with a reliable and safe way to ensure compliance with policies

Split Software, the leading feature delivery platform, today became the first to include Enterprise Approval Flows that ensure engineering compliance with policies and audits and prevent risky changes from making it to production. In the same way that code commits flow through approval processes, now feature flags that release code to end users will also fit into the same workflow. Additionally, Enterprise Approval Flows makes it easy to adopt feature flags within the engineering workflows that are familiar to teams already.

“We are constantly in pursuit of ways that help our customers deploy faster with less risk,” said Adil Aijaz, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Split. “Using the new Enterprise Approval Flows capability makes it simple for development and operations teams to see why a change was made and bring the entire organization in lock-step with the release process. This type of innovation enables SOC2 compliance and is invaluable to improving the user experience.”

Enterprise Approval Flows provides teams with greater control and insight into the full release process. For example, teams can request that individuals and groups receive email notifications on submissions, approvals, withdrawals or rejections. They can also review or comment on production changes and view full audit information about the submitter, the approver or the current status of a change. Finally, the capability provides a view of all past and pending changes per environment.

In addition to Enterprise Approval Flows, Split has recently taken other steps to remove risk from the deploy process. For example, launching its Feature Management capability allows teams to connect errors to specific features, permitting the use of a kill switch to shut down a non-working or unnecessary feature before it negatively impacts the customer’s experience. This is one of several best practices that Split builds into its experimentation platform, which empowers businesses of any size to make smarter product decisions.

To learn more about Enterprise Approval Flows, please visit: https://www.split.io/blog/stay-compliant-with-feature-flag-approval-flows/

About Split

Split is the leading Feature Delivery Platform for engineering teams that want to confidently release features as fast as they can develop them. Split’s fine-grained management, real-time monitoring, and data-driven experimentation ensure that new features will improve customer experience without breaking or degrading performance. Split ingests performance data and runs real-time statistical analyses on every new feature so that engineering teams can respond immediately to bad releases, measure changes in user experience, and build high-quality software. Engineering teams at Twilio, Salesforce, and WePay trust Split to power their feature delivery. Get started for free at www.split.io/signup.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005274/en/