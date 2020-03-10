Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Split : is the First to Add an Approvals Process to Feature Flags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:10am EDT

New ‘Enterprise Approval Flows’ will provide engineering teams with a reliable and safe way to ensure compliance with policies

Split Software, the leading feature delivery platform, today became the first to include Enterprise Approval Flows that ensure engineering compliance with policies and audits and prevent risky changes from making it to production. In the same way that code commits flow through approval processes, now feature flags that release code to end users will also fit into the same workflow. Additionally, Enterprise Approval Flows makes it easy to adopt feature flags within the engineering workflows that are familiar to teams already.

“We are constantly in pursuit of ways that help our customers deploy faster with less risk,” said Adil Aijaz, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Split. “Using the new Enterprise Approval Flows capability makes it simple for development and operations teams to see why a change was made and bring the entire organization in lock-step with the release process. This type of innovation enables SOC2 compliance and is invaluable to improving the user experience.”

Enterprise Approval Flows provides teams with greater control and insight into the full release process. For example, teams can request that individuals and groups receive email notifications on submissions, approvals, withdrawals or rejections. They can also review or comment on production changes and view full audit information about the submitter, the approver or the current status of a change. Finally, the capability provides a view of all past and pending changes per environment.

In addition to Enterprise Approval Flows, Split has recently taken other steps to remove risk from the deploy process. For example, launching its Feature Management capability allows teams to connect errors to specific features, permitting the use of a kill switch to shut down a non-working or unnecessary feature before it negatively impacts the customer’s experience. This is one of several best practices that Split builds into its experimentation platform, which empowers businesses of any size to make smarter product decisions.

To learn more about Enterprise Approval Flows, please visit: https://www.split.io/blog/stay-compliant-with-feature-flag-approval-flows/

About Split

Split is the leading Feature Delivery Platform for engineering teams that want to confidently release features as fast as they can develop them. Split’s fine-grained management, real-time monitoring, and data-driven experimentation ensure that new features will improve customer experience without breaking or degrading performance. Split ingests performance data and runs real-time statistical analyses on every new feature so that engineering teams can respond immediately to bad releases, measure changes in user experience, and build high-quality software. Engineering teams at Twilio, Salesforce, and WePay trust Split to power their feature delivery. Get started for free at www.split.io/signup.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:18aAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18aMellanox delivers spectrum 3 based ethernet switches first 128 tbps networking platforms
AQ
08:18aFUGRO N : in France relocates its Paris office
AQ
08:18aLANNER ELECTRONICS : Swappable 4G LTE Radio Module PGN-300 Certified by Verizon ODI to Boost Multiple Lanner Appliances
AQ
08:18aNETFLIX : Parks Associates' -OTT video services continue to gain ground following success at industry awards
AQ
08:18aData Theorem Wins Coveted InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine during RSA Conference 2020 Last Month
BU
08:17aBank of England considers bank capital charge on polluting assets
RE
08:17aGNB Industrial Power Unveils Lithium Battery 2.0 at MODEX 2020
GL
08:16aVARIAN MEDICAL : Ethos Therapy Continues Global Expansion
PR
08:16aMERITOR : Expands Portfolio of Construction Solutions
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
3WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group