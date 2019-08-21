Log in
Spodak Dental Group Offers Minimally-Invasive Laser Treatment for Gum Disease

08/21/2019

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spodak Dental Group now offers a patient-friendly outpatient treatment for gum disease, the LANAP(R) protocol. Gum disease is an infection of the tissues that support the teeth, and impacts more than 50% of American adults. The LANAP(R) protocol is the only FDA-cleared laser treatment proven to regenerate bone loss to gum disease without cutting or stitching of the gums.

Tiffany Dudley of Spodak Dental

"We're pleased to offer our patients technologically advanced treatment options that fit with today's busy lifestyles. Through the LANAP(R) protocol, we can offer patients a comfortable laser-based surgical option for gum disease to help save teeth," said Dr. Tiffany Dudley, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. "The procedure is fast, often painless, and patients resume daily activities immediately."

In the initial stages of the disease, gums can become red, swollen and bleed easily. However, some patients have no symptoms at all. If the condition worsens, gums and bone that support the teeth can become seriously damaged and the teeth can become loose, fall out or have to be removed. Gum disease has been linked to serious systemic diseases including stroke, heart disease, Alzheimer's and certain cancers.

Dr. Dudley strongly urges patients with gum disease to seek treatment as soon as they can. The earlier laser dentistry services are received, the more positive the outcome. Appointments can be scheduled by calling or texting Spodak Dental Group at (561) 303-2413.

The LANAP(R) protocol offers a proven, vastly less painful and less invasive treatment. It is also the only laser gum surgery backed with histological and clinical science. By reducing post-operative pain, the number of sessions required and the recovery time, the LANAP(R) treatment removes many of the reasons that so many patients hesitate to seek treatment for periodontal disease.

About Spodak Dental

Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, is a comprehensive dental destination providing all general and specialty services in one convenient, state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility. The team of General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Prosthodontists, Board Certi?ed Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and Anesthesiologists are

uniquely equipped to treat all dental health needs. Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group

Related link: https://www.spodakdental.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spodak-dental-group-offers-minimally-invasive-laser-treatment-for-gum-disease/
