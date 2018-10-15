Spokane Geriatrician Named President Of State Medical Association

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Schaaf, MD, MHA was elected president of the Washington State Medical Association at the association's annual meeting in Spokane, Sunday, Oct. 14. The WSMA represents physicians, physician assistants, resident physicians and medical students throughout Washington state.

Dr. Schaaf, who lives in Spokane, specializes in geriatrics and hospice care. He serves as the chief medical officer of Providence Home and Community Care in Tukwila and provides patient care at Providence Sound Hospice in Olympia.

Dr. Schaaf received his medical degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine (now the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA). He completed his family medicine internship and residency at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles before joining his father's geriatric and family medicine private practice in California. Dr. Schaaf moved to Washington state in 1992 after being recruited to join Group Health Physicians in Spokane.

Dr. Schaaf served in various leadership roles in the Spokane area before joining Providence, including as regional primary care medical director for Group Health Cooperative; hospitalist team leader for Group Health at Sacred Heart Medical Center; and medical executive committee member for Sacred Heart Medical Center. Dr. Schaaf is a member of both the WSMA and the Spokane County Medical Society. He joined WSMA's executive committee in 2015 after serving several years on the association's board.

The following physicians were also elected as officers at the meeting: Bill Hirota, MD, Tacoma gastroenterologist, president-elect; Nathan Schlicher, MD, JD, Tacoma emergency physician, 1st vice president; Mika Sinanan, MD, PhD, Seattle surgeon, 2nd vice president; Katina Rue, DO, Yakima osteopathic physician, secretary-treasurer; Nariman Heshmati, MD, Yakima OB/GYN, assistant secretary-treasurer. The seventh officer of WSMA's executive committee is past-president Donna Smith, MD, Seattle pediatrician, who will serve as committee chair.

About the WSMA

The Washington State Medical Association represents more than 11,000 physicians, physician assistants, resident physicians and medical students in Washington state. The WSMA has advocated on behalf of the house of medicine more than 125 years. Our vision is to make Washington state the best place to practice medicine and receive care.

