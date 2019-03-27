Sponda Oyj : Plc's Financial Statements 2018 have been published

Sponda Plc Stock Exchange Release March 27, 2019 at 12:00

Sponda Plc's Financial Statements 2018 have been published

Sponda Plc's Financial Statements 2018, Report by the Board of Directors and Auditor's Report have been published attached to this stock exchange release and on the company website at https://www.sponda.fi/en/sponda-company/financial-information/reports-and-presentations. The Financial Statements 2018 are available in Finnish and English.

For further information, please contact: Kai Aejmelaeus, President and CEO, tel. +358 20 431 3340

Joonas Mäkipeska, CFO, tel. +358 20 431 3480

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda's investment properties is approximately EUR 3.8 billion and the leasable area is around 1.2 million m².

