Sponda Oyj : Plc's Financial Statements 2018 have been published

03/27/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Sponda Plc Stock Exchange Release March 27, 2019 at 12:00

Sponda Plc's Financial Statements 2018 have been published

Sponda Plc's Financial Statements 2018, Report by the Board of Directors and Auditor's Report have been published attached to this stock exchange release and on the company website at https://www.sponda.fi/en/sponda-company/financial-information/reports-and-presentations. The Financial Statements 2018 are available in Finnish and English.

Sponda Plc

For further information, please contact: Kai Aejmelaeus, President and CEO, tel. +358 20 431 3340
Joonas Mäkipeska, CFO, tel. +358 20 431 3480

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda's investment properties is approximately EUR 3.8 billion and the leasable area is around 1.2 million m².


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sponda Oyj via Globenewswire

Disclaimer

Sponda Oyj published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 10:19:03 UTC
