Sponda Oyj : Publishing of Sponda's Half Year Financial Report January - June 2019

Sponda Plc Stock Exchange Release 27 May 2019 at 09:20 am

Publishing of Sponda's Half Year Financial Report January - June 2019



Half Year Report January-June 2019 will be published on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at approximately 8:30 am Eastern European time. The half year report will be available on the company website at Sponda Plc'sHalf Year Report January-June 2019 will be published on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 at approximately 8:30 am Eastern European time. The half year report will be available on the company website at www.sponda.fi/en after publication.

Sponda Plc

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. The fair value of Sponda's investment properties is approximately EUR 3.8 billion and the leasable area is around 1.2 million m² (31 December 2018).

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sponda Oyj via Globenewswire

