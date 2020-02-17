Spoolable Pipes Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand in Oil and Gas Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the spoolable pipes market and it is poised to grow by USD 432.25 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005386/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global spoolable pipes market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing demand in oil and gas industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fragility of spoolable pipes might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Spoolable Pipes Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Spoolable Pipes Market is segmented as below:

Matrix Type

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32104

Spoolable Pipes Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spoolable pipes market report covers the following areas:

Spoolable Pipes Market size

Spoolable Pipes Market trends

Spoolable Pipes Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing ultra-deep drilling activities as one of the prime reasons driving the spoolable pipes market growth during the next few years.

Spoolable Pipes Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spoolable pipes market, including some of the vendors such as Airborne Oil & Gas BV, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc., Future Pipe Industries, Magma Global Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., PES.TEC, Pipelife International GmbH, Polyflow LLC, Shawcor Ltd. and Victrex Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the spoolable pipes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Spoolable Pipes Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist spoolable pipes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spoolable pipes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spoolable pipes market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spoolable pipes market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005386/en/