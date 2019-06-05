Sport Capital Group Plc - Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice Posted

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(the “Company”)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Sport Capital Group PLC announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the office of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on 28th June 2018 at 10.00am.

Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders together with the annual report and accounts. The annual report and accounts will be available on the NEX Exchange website at the following link: https://www.nexexchange.com/member?securityid=101329 and from the Company’s website.

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Sport Capital Group PLC accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries :



Sport Capital Group plc:

Simon Grant-Rennick

E-mail: sgrelk@aol.com

Mob: +44 797 325 3124



Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker):

Graham Atthill-Beck

E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Tel: +44 20 7464 4091

Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

Brinsley Holman

E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Tel: +44 20 7464 4098

Mob: +44 777 630 2228