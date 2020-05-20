Sport Capital Group Plc - Appointment of Corporate Stockbroker

Sport Capital Group PLC

(“Sport Capital Group” or the “Company”);

Appointment of Corporate Broker

Sport Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment, with immediate effect, of Peterhouse Capital Limited as joint corporate stockbroker to the Company.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

London, 19thMay 2020

This announcement has been made after due care and enquiry and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries :

Sport Capital Group plc:

Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 (0) 797 325 3124; sgrelk7@gmail.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 20 7464 4091; +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 (0) 20 7464 4098; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Peterhouse Capital Limited:

Lucy Williams: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)