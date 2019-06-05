Sport Capital Group Plc - Directorate Changes

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(the “Company”)



Changes of Directorate



The Company announces that Mr. Mark Jackson, who had been a director of the Company until 5th December 2018, has been appointed to the Board. Mr. Jackson’s appointment will become effective on 28th June 2019.



Mr. John Treacy has given notice of his intention to resign from the Board of the Company with effect from the closing of the Company’s Annual General Meeting in respect of the year ended 31st December 2018, which will be held on will be held on 28th June 2018 at 10.00am and notice of which will today (5th June 2019) be posted to shareholders.



