Sport Capital Group Plc - Half-year Report to 30 June 2019

Sport Capital Group PLC

(“Sport Capital Group” or the “Company”)

Interim Results and Directors' Statement

For the period from 1st January to 30thJune 2019

Sport Capital Group announces the unaudited interim results of the for the first half of the current financial year. The financial statements which follow have not been reviewed by the Company’s auditors.

The Company made a pre-tax loss of £73,331 (period ended 30thJune 2018 – (£22,396)) resulting in a net loss of £59,361; cash at bank at the period’s end was £21,697 (period ended 30thJune 2018 - £48,598). During the period, £60,000 before expenses were raised from the issuance for cash of new shares.

The Company previously announced that, at the beginning of the period under review, it had acquired for a nominal sum a controlling interest in a European professional soccer club and that, on subsequent investigation into the investment, it had decided to exit that investment at no loss to the Company’s capital account. All costs associated with the transaction were settled during the period under review and are reflected in the financial statements presented below. The Directors are satisfied that no residual or contingent liabilities as a result of the Company’s purchase and sale of this investment are liable to arise at a future date.

In August of 2018, the Company announced that it had made an investment Kalahari Key Metals Exploration (Pty) Limited (“KKME”), a battery minerals exploration company, which explores in Botswana for nickel (“Ni.”) and platinum group elements (“PGE”). KKME holds two prospecting licences within the Molopo Farms Complex, a large intrusion with proven potential for Ni. and PGE, straddling the border of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa. During the first half of the current year the Company made a follow-on investment, participating in a capital increase by KKME after positive results from an airborne survey of that company’s licence areas, which was conducted in 2018.

Late in 2018, Mr. John Treacy joined the Board of Sport Capital Group to represent the interests of an incoming shareholder to which the Company had agreed to issue new shares that were allotted in January 2019. With effect from the Company’s last AGM on 28thJune 2019, Mr. Treacy stepped down as a Director and I thank him for his contribution. I was able on the same occasion to welcome back to the Board Mr. Mark Jackson.

The Company continues to seek prospective opportunities to this end, several potentially attractive investments are undergoing preliminary analysis and evaluation. The Directors look forward to informing shareholders and the market if, as and when such an opportunity crystallises.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

London, 23rdJuly 2019

Condensed Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 30 June 2019

2019 30-Jun 2018 £ £ Revenue 10,090 4,106 Operating expenses (78,421) (25,981) Operating loss (68,331) (21,875) Interest payable (5,000) (521) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (73,331) (22,396) Corporation tax 13,970 - Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to members (59,361) (22,396)

Condensed Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2019

Notes

2019 30-Jun 2018

Fixed assets £ £ Tangible assets 2 204,436 202,383 Investments 3 65,250 45,725 269,686 248,108 Current assets

Debtors

65,936

524 Cash at bank and in hand 21,697 48,598 87,633 49,122 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (117,026) (106,627) Net current liabilities (29,393) (57,505) Net assets 240,293 190,603 Capital and reserves

Called up share capital

118,567

97,990 Share premium 367,149 293,098 Profit and loss account (245,423) (200,485) Shareholders' funds 240,293 190,603

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 June 2019

Share capital Share premium Profit and loss

account Total



At 1 January 2018 £



62,190 £



174,116 £



(178,089) £



58,217 Loss for the period - - (22,396) (22,396) Shares issued 35,800 118,982 154,782 At 30 June 2017 97,990 293,098 (200,485) 190,603

At 1 July 2018

97,990

293,726

(186,062)

205,654 Loss for the financial year - - (59,361) (59,361) Shares issued 20,577 73,423 - 94,000 At 30 June 2019 118,567 367,149 (245,423) 240,293





Sport Capital Group PLC Condensed cash flow statement as at 30 June 2019

2019 30-Jun 2018 £ £ Cashflows from operating activities Operating loss (73,331) (22,396) Depreciation - 2,053 Movement in working capital: (Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables (1,763) 19,560 (Decrease)/ increase in trade and other payables 855 (159,427) Cash used in operations (74,239) (160,210) Investing activities

Payments to acquire investments

7,840

45,725 Financing activities

Loan finance raised

-

100,000 Net share proceeds in period 94,000 154,261 94,000 254,261 Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,921 48,326 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 9,776 272 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 21,697 48,598

1Financial information

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the IFRS as adopted by the European Union.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and those that will be used in the preparation of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approved by the board of directors on 30 May 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those financial statements was unqualified.

The financial information for the period ended 30 June 2019 has not been audited or reviewed. As permitted the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS34 'Interim Financial Statements' in preparing this financial information.

Going concern

The directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2019.

2Tangible fixed assets Cost Freehold property £ At 1 January 2019 205363 At 30 June 2019 205363 Depreciation At 1 January 2019 927 At 30 June 2019 927 Net book value At 30 June 2019 204436 At 1 January 2019 204436 3Investments Cost Other investments £ At 1 January 2019 57410 Additions 7840 At 30 June 2019 65250

The investment consists of a 15% share holding in Mighty Oak Exploration Limited, a company with exploration licences for cobalt and lithium projects in Uganda, and 2.4% in KKME, a battery metals exploration company with licences in Botswana prospecting for nickel and platinum within the Molopo Farms complex.

4Earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average of ordinary shares in issue being 108,278,389 during the period. This results in a loss per share of 0.05p (2018 - nil).

5Directors remuneration

the directors will not be remunerated until such time as the net assets of the company exceed

£500,000.

Sales 10090 4106 Administrative expenses -78421 -25981 Operating loss -68331 -21875 Gain on revaluation of investments 0 0 Interest payable -5000 -521 Loss before tax -73331 -22396

Sales

Property income

10090

4106 Administrative expenses

Premises costs: Service charges



347



678 Insurance 0 814 Depreciation 0 2053

General administrative expenses: 347 3545 NEX Exchange fees 3400 3575 Share registrars 1792 1490 Company secretarial fees 912 725 Bank charges 67 112 RNS fees 600 334 Corporate adviser 19000 1750 Website and IT 330 290

Legal and professional costs: 26101 8276 Audit fees 3250 1,750 CPR 0 12410 Advertising and PR 8500 0 Other legal and professional 40223 0 51973 14,160 78421 25981

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for the content.

