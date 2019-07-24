Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sport Capital Group Plc - Half-year Report to 30 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 03:16am EDT

Sport Capital Group PLC
(“Sport Capital Group” or the “Company”)

Interim Results and Directors' Statement

For the period from 1st January to 30thJune 2019

Sport Capital Group announces the unaudited interim results of the for the first half of the current financial year. The financial statements which follow have not been reviewed by the Company’s auditors.

The Company made a pre-tax loss of £73,331 (period ended 30thJune 2018 – (£22,396)) resulting in a net loss of £59,361; cash at bank at the period’s end was £21,697 (period ended 30thJune 2018 - £48,598). During the period, £60,000 before expenses were raised from the issuance for cash of new shares.

The Company previously announced that, at the beginning of the period under review, it had acquired for a nominal sum a controlling interest in a European professional soccer club and that, on subsequent investigation into the investment, it had decided to exit that investment at no loss to the Company’s capital account. All costs associated with the transaction were settled during the period under review and are reflected in the financial statements presented below. The Directors are satisfied that no residual or contingent liabilities as a result of the Company’s purchase and sale of this investment are liable to arise at a future date.

In August of 2018, the Company announced that it had made an investment Kalahari Key Metals Exploration (Pty) Limited (“KKME”), a battery minerals exploration company, which explores in Botswana for nickel (“Ni.”) and platinum group elements (“PGE”). KKME holds two prospecting licences within the Molopo Farms Complex, a large intrusion with proven potential for Ni. and PGE, straddling the border of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa. During the first half of the current year the Company made a follow-on investment, participating in a capital increase by KKME after positive results from an airborne survey of that company’s licence areas, which was conducted in 2018.

Late in 2018, Mr. John Treacy joined the Board of Sport Capital Group to represent the interests of an incoming shareholder to which the Company had agreed to issue new shares that were allotted in January 2019. With effect from the Company’s last AGM on 28thJune 2019, Mr. Treacy stepped down as a Director and I thank him for his contribution. I was able on the same occasion to welcome back to the Board Mr. Mark Jackson.

The Company continues to seek prospective opportunities to this end, several potentially attractive investments are undergoing preliminary analysis and evaluation. The Directors look forward to informing shareholders and the market if, as and when such an opportunity crystallises.     

Simon Grant-Rennick,                                                                     

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

London, 23rdJuly 2019

Condensed Profit and Loss Account for the year ended 30 June 2019

2019		 30-Jun 2018
£ £
Revenue 10,090 4,106
Operating expenses (78,421) (25,981)
Operating loss (68,331) (21,875)
Interest payable (5,000) (521)
Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (73,331) (22,396)
Corporation tax 13,970 -
Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to members           (59,361)           (22,396)

   

Condensed Balance Sheet
as at 30 June 2019

Notes
2019		 30-Jun 2018

Fixed assets		 £ £
Tangible assets 2 204,436 202,383
Investments 3             65,250                45,725
269,686 248,108
Current assets
Debtors
65,936
524
Cash at bank and in hand             21,697             48,598
87,633 49,122
Creditors: amounts falling due
within one year (117,026) (106,627)
Net current liabilities (29,393) (57,505)
Net assets          240,293             190,603
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital
118,567
97,990
Share premium 367,149 293,098
Profit and loss account (245,423) (200,485)
Shareholders' funds          240,293             190,603

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 June 2019

Share capital Share premium Profit and loss
account		 Total


At 1 January 2018		 £

62,190		 £

174,116		 £

(178,089)		 £

58,217
Loss for the period - - (22,396) (22,396)
Shares issued 35,800 118,982 154,782
At 30 June 2017       97,990    293,098   (200,485)    190,603

At 1 July 2018
97,990
293,726
(186,062)
205,654
Loss for the financial year - - (59,361) (59,361)
Shares issued 20,577 73,423 - 94,000
At 30 June 2019    118,567    367,149   (245,423)    240,293

   



Sport Capital Group PLC Condensed cash flow statement
as at 30 June 2019

2019		 30-Jun 2018
£ £
Cashflows from operating activities
Operating loss (73,331) (22,396)
Depreciation - 2,053
Movement in working capital:
(Increase)/ decrease in trade and other receivables (1,763) 19,560
(Decrease)/ increase in trade and other payables              855   (159,427)
Cash used in operations     (74,239)   (160,210)
Investing activities
Payments to acquire investments
         7,840
       45,725
Financing activities
Loan finance raised
-
100,000
Net share proceeds in period 94,000 154,261
       94,000    254,261
Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,921 48,326
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 9,776 272
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period        21,697        48,598

1Financial information

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of the IFRS as adopted by the European Union.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed interim financial are consistent with those set out in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 and those that will be used in the preparation of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approved by the board of directors on 30 May 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those financial statements was unqualified.

The financial information for the period ended 30 June 2019 has not been audited or reviewed. As permitted the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS34 'Interim Financial Statements' in preparing this financial information.

Going concern

The directors, having made appropriate enquiries, consider that adequate resources exist for the Company to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, therefore, it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2019.

2Tangible fixed assets
Cost Freehold property
£
At 1 January 2019             205363
At 30 June 2019             205363
Depreciation
At 1 January 2019                    927
At 30 June 2019                    927
Net book value
At 30 June 2019             204436
At 1 January 2019             204436
3Investments
Cost Other investments
£
At 1 January 2019     57410
Additions 7840
At 30 June 2019              65250

   

The investment consists of a 15% share holding in Mighty Oak Exploration Limited, a company with exploration licences for cobalt and lithium projects in Uganda, and 2.4% in KKME, a battery metals exploration company with licences in Botswana prospecting for nickel and platinum within the Molopo Farms complex.

4Earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on the loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average of ordinary shares in issue being 108,278,389 during the period. This results in a loss per share of 0.05p (2018 - nil).

5Directors remuneration

the directors will not be remunerated until such time as the net assets of the company exceed

£500,000.

Sales 10090 4106
Administrative expenses -78421 -25981
Operating loss -68331 -21875
Gain on revaluation of investments 0 0
Interest payable -5000 -521
Loss before tax              -73331              -22396

   

Sales
Property income
               10090
                 4106
Administrative expenses
Premises costs: Service charges

347

678
Insurance 0 814
Depreciation                         0                  2053

General administrative expenses:		                    347                  3545
NEX Exchange fees 3400 3575
Share registrars 1792 1490
Company secretarial fees 912 725
Bank charges 67 112
RNS fees 600 334
Corporate adviser 19000 1750
Website and IT                    330                    290

Legal and professional costs:		                26101                  8276
Audit fees 3250 1,750
CPR 0 12410
Advertising and PR 8500 0
Other legal and professional                40223                         0
               51973             14,160
               78421                25981

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Sport Capital Group plc:
Simon Grant-Rennick: +44 (0) 797 325 3124; sgrelk7@gmail.com   

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:
Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 (0) 20 7464 4091; +971 (0) 50 856 9408; +44 (0) 750643 4107; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Brinsley Holman: +44 (0) 20 7464 4098; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil edges up on U.S. stocks fall, Mideast tensions, trade talk signs
RE
03:27aPSA-Opel savings drive new profit record, defying slump
RE
03:26aHYUNDAI HCN : First Hyundai electric car produced outside Korea will be from Czech Nosovice plant
AQ
03:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil edges up on U.S. stocks fall, Mideast tensions, trade talk signs
RE
03:25aREPSOL : Press release on the first half 2019 results
PU
03:25aNISSAN MOTOR : and City Football Group extend global partnership
PU
03:24aAnglo American Names Nolitha Fakude Chairman of Management Board in South Africa
DJ
03:22aSUPREMA : appoints new managing director for Suprema Europe
AQ
03:21aB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : bucks subdued market with first-quarter growth
RE
03:21aEIA : Suez Canal, SUMED Pipeline critical chokepoints for oil, natgas trade
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group