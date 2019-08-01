Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sport Capital Group Plc - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 07:51am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SPORT CAPITAL GROUP TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. THE SHARE ISSUE(S) DESCRIBED BELOW DO(ES) NOT FORM PART OF A LARGER, ONGOING TRANSACTION AND, ACCORDINGLY, FURTHER DISCLOSURE UNDER MAR IS NOT REQUIRED.

Sport Capital Group plc
(the “Company” or “Sport Capital Group”)

Issuance of New Equity Securities

The Company on 31stJuly 2019 resolved to allot 666,667 ordinary shares of £0.001 (one-tenth of one penny Sterling) each (“Shares”) at a price of £0.0045 (nine-twentieths of one penny Sterling) per Share in settlement of advisory fees payable. The number of Shares in issue following allotment of the new Shares will be 119,233,945 (118,567,278).

Simon Grant-Rennick,
Chairman,
Sport Capital Group plc,
London, 1stAugust 2019

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Sport Capital Group accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Sport Capital Group plc:                     Simon Grant-Rennick
E-mail:                                              sgrelk7@gmail.com
Tel:                                                   + 44 797 325 3124

                                                        Mark Jackson
E-mail:                                              mark.jackson@jsacc.net
Tel:                                                   +44 1482 794654

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck
E-mail:                                              Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk
Tel:                                                   +44 20 7464 4091
Mob:                                                 +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

                                                        Brinsley Holman
E-mail:                                              Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
Tel:                                                   +44 20 7464 4098


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aCIGNA : Increases Adjusted. Earnings, Adjusted. Revenue Estimates, Lowers Medical Customer Growth Guidance
DJ
08:11aREPLIGEN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aNEWMARK : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
08:11aMeso Numismatics Provides Insights into Green Pay Acquisition
GL
08:10aGENERAL MOTORS : GM posts flat profit, handily beats analyst expectations
RE
08:10aBOOKING : Global travelers most likely to want to meet travelers of their own nationalities on holiday
PU
08:10aGENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Deck Q2 2019
PU
08:10aMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : Reports 18% Higher Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results (2Fin Sched)
PU
08:10aNEWMARK : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:10aNEWMARK : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group