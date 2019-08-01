Log in
Sport Capital Group Plc - Update re. Investee Company

08/01/2019 | 07:58am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY SPORT CAPITAL GROUP TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED, ("MAR") OWING TO ITS PRIOR PUBLICATION ON 30TH JULY 2019 BY TSI VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE.

Sport Capital Group plc

(the “Company” or “Sport Capital Group”)

Update re. Kalahari Key Minerals Exploration (Pty) Limited (“KKME”) Investment in Botswana, Southern Africa

Sport Capital Group announced on 6th August 2018 that it had acquired an interest in KKME and, in the Chariman's Statement accompanying the Company’s interim financial statements for the period ended 30th June 2019 announced on 24th July 2019, advised shareholders that it had during that period increased the investment in KKME, following promising results of airborne survey of KKME’s licence areas in the Molopo Farms Complex in Botswana.

The Company is a co-investor in KKME together with Two Shields Investments PLC (“TSI”) and Power Metal Resources plc (formerly African Battery Minerals plc) (“POW”) and wishes to draw shareholders’ and the market’s attention to recently-published information concerning KKME. TSI on 30th July 2019 issued a regulatory news service announcement updating the market on its investment in KKME: Kalahari Key Minerals Exploration (Pty.) Limited - update. KKME’s website https://www.kalaharikey.co.uk/  provides further background information on KKME.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

Sport Capital Group plc,

London, 1st August 2019

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Sport Capital Group accept responsibility for its content. 

Enquiries:

Sport Capital Group plc:                        Simon Grant-Rennick

E-mail:                                                     sgrelk7@gmail.com  

Tel:                                                          + 44 797 325 3124

Mark Jackson

E-mail:                                                     mark.jackson@jsacc.net  

Tel:                                                          +44 1482 794654

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:   Graham Atthill-Beck

E-mail:                                                    Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Tel:                                                         +44 20 7464 4091

Mob:                                                       +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

                                                                Brinsley Holman

E-mail:                                                     Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk 

Tel:                                                         +44 20 7464 4098


© PRNewswire 2019
