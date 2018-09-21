Sporting Enthusiast Alert: Save now! Shop the Excalibur® Special Pricing Fall Sale!

Now is the time to let Santa know what’s on your wish list! Excalibur is
having a fall sale on meat processing equipment that you don’t want to
miss. Inventory is limited.
From preserving wild game to making jerky, this inventory blow-out sale
features food slicers, manual and electric food grinders, sausage
stuffers, jerky guns, dehydrators, scales and patty presses. Save up to
30% on select items, while supplies last. Visit Drying123.com
and shop SPECIALS.
Excalibur’s meat processing equipment is renowned for quality,
reliability and power when necessary. You will process meat faster,
easier and more consistently! You can be sure that the meat you eat will
be the quality you want it to be.
Headquartered in Sacramento, CA, Excalibur products are functional yet
transformational, empowering you to alter the way you live, feel and
nourish the body. Since 1973, Excalibur has consistently introduced
advancements related to the mechanics of dehydration. In the process of
perfecting dehydration, a legacy was born. Most Excalibur dehydrators
are still manufactured in the USA with the same passion and performance
values that defined the brand since its inception. www.Drying123.com
Editor’s Note: For images or more information, contact Meagan
Bradley at 954.202.7419 or MBradley@thelegacycompanies.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920006008/en/