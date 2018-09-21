Sporting Enthusiast Alert: Save now! Shop the Excalibur® Special Pricing Fall Sale!

Log in
09/21/2018

Now is the time to let Santa know what’s on your wish list! Excalibur is having a fall sale on meat processing equipment that you don’t want to miss. Inventory is limited.

From preserving wild game to making jerky, this inventory blow-out sale features food slicers, manual and electric food grinders, sausage stuffers, jerky guns, dehydrators, scales and patty presses. Save up to 30% on select items, while supplies last. Visit Drying123.com and shop SPECIALS.

Excalibur’s meat processing equipment is renowned for quality, reliability and power when necessary. You will process meat faster, easier and more consistently! You can be sure that the meat you eat will be the quality you want it to be.

Headquartered in Sacramento, CA, Excalibur products are functional yet transformational, empowering you to alter the way you live, feel and nourish the body. Since 1973, Excalibur has consistently introduced advancements related to the mechanics of dehydration. In the process of perfecting dehydration, a legacy was born. Most Excalibur dehydrators are still manufactured in the USA with the same passion and performance values that defined the brand since its inception. www.Drying123.com

Editor’s Note: For images or more information, contact Meagan Bradley at 954.202.7419 or MBradley@thelegacycompanies.com.


© Business Wire 2018
