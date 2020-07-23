Log in
Sports Bet Consulting Firm, Sports Bet Expert, Officially Launches Platform for Bettors Everywhere

07/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Bet Expert, a sports consulting firm that combines algorithms, analytics, and human thinking to individuals looking for an edge to profit betting on sports, announced this week their platform is officially live and ready to utilize.

Created to teach clients proper betting habits from informed, professional, and responsible handicappers, Sports Bet Expert is ready to work with bettors of all levels, from novices to experienced sports enthusiasts. “Betting on sports is not only fun and entertaining, but it has turned into a modern day investment opportunity with huge upsides for people placing bets all across the globe,” said Peter John Anadio, Founder and Owner of Sports Bet Expert. 

Currently, Sports Bet Expert has clients in 193 different countries and has served over 25000+ clients. “We wanted to create a system and approach that makes it possible for clients to stray away from the bad sports betting habits, and learn that patience is a key component to becoming a successful sports bettor no matter where you are located or how big of a bettor you are.” 

The Sports Bet Expert team studies countless amounts of analytics and variables to ensure that its users are being presented with the most accurate information and that their money is in the right spot. To date, they have documented record winning streaks of 14, 15, and 16 straight wins and huge payouts on championship predictions such as the Kansas City Royals at 25/1 odds to win the World Series in 2015 and Jon Rahm to win the Memorial Golf Tournament at 20/1 odds in 2020. The platform also comes with a money management system so users can keep track of all of their wins in one place and make it easy to review top picks on the go with a beautiful, new, mobile-friendly website.

“Our goal is simple – to help our clients profit long term and earn more money than what they started with,” said Anadio. “Sports betting is a tough game for anyone to profit at. By being a patient and responsible bettor you can win betting on sports, and you can win big. We put you in a position to do so!” 

The Sports Bet Expert team comes with over 15-years of consulting experience. For more information, or to subscribe to the platform today, visit: https://www.thesportsbetexpert.com/.

Contact:

Peter J. Anadio

President

Sports Bet Expert, S-Corp.

Email: contact@thesportsbetexpert.com

http://www.thesportsbetexpert.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
