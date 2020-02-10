Log in
Sports Betting Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Commercialization of Sports Events to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/10/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the sports betting market, and it is poised to grow by USD 144.44 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005501/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sports betting market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing commercialization of sports events has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, scandals and illegal betting practices might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports Betting Market is segmented as below:

Platform

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40575

Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports betting market report covers the following areas:

  • Sports Betting Market size
  • Sports Betting Market trends
  • Sports Betting Market industry analysis

This study identifies the legalization of sports betting as one of the prime reasons driving the sports betting market growth during the next few years.

Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports betting market, including some of the vendors such as 888 Holdings Plc, bet365, Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc and William Hill Plc Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sports betting market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sports betting market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sports betting market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sports betting market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports betting market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
