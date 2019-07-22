Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sports Direct drops challenge to Debenhams restructuring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo hangs above the Debenhams department store on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British department store group Debenhams said former shareholder Sports Direct had withdrawn from a challenge to its rescue plan because it did not have sufficient legal grounds, but the sports retailer would continue to fund the action.

Sports Direct had joined Combined Property Control Group (CPC) in challenging Debenhams' restructuring, which aimed to secure the group's survival but came at the expense of shareholders and to a lesser extent landlords and creditors.

Debenhams chairman Terry Duddy said: "As Sports Direct has now acknowledged, it did not have sufficient interest to challenge the CVAs (Company Voluntary Arrangements), as its businesses are not adversely impacted by the proposals and therefore had no legal basis for a challenge.

"However, by continuing to fund CPC's challenge, Sports Direct is deliberately acting against the vast majority of Debenhams' stakeholders, including the more than 90% of our creditors who supported our CVAs."

Sports Direct did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Duddy said Debenhams would "vigorously defend" its plan, which would preserve as many as possible of the jobs of the 25,000 people who worked for the company.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pWall Street edges higher ahead of major earnings, central bank meetings
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:03pWhite House and Congress Near Agreement on Spending, Debt Ceiling -- Update
DJ
12:58pTrump expected to drop in on White House tech meeting with Broadcom, Intel CEOs - sources
RE
12:58pHuawei secretly helped North Korea build, maintain wireless network - Washington Post
RE
12:57pTrump says China's Xi has acted responsibly amid protests
RE
12:55pTRUMP EXPECTED TO DROP IN ON WHITE HOUSE TECH MEETING WITH BROADCOM, INTEL CEOS : sources
RE
12:55pSports Direct drops challenge to Debenhams restructuring
RE
12:53pOil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
3Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5MERCK AND COMPANY : BAYER COULD BENEFIT FROM HOME ADVANTAGE IN ST. LOUIS ROUNDUP CANCER TRIAL: experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group