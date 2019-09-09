Sports Exchange Program (Rugby): Visit from ASEAN Countries and Timor-Leste Under Japan's Friendship Ties Program “JENESYS 2019”

As part of Japan’s Friendship Ties Program “JENESYS 2019” promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 165 young students (Boys and Girls) who have interests in Rugby and officials from Rugby association of ASEAN countries (Brunei , Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) and Timor-Leste will visit Japan from September 13th to 21st.

The group will visit Shizuoka prefecture and interact with High school students and University students of Shizuoka thorough Rugby. Moreover, the program provides lectures on the theme (Relationship between Japan and ASEAN through Tag Rugby, Rugby World Cup 2019, and Activities on Rugby in Shizuoka etc.). It is expected to exchange across the countries through Joint Training and Friendly Match of Tag Rugby.

On 17th September, the group will visit Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on 20th September, they will watch the opening game of Rugby World Cup 2019.

Through this program, it is expected that the relationship between Japan and ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste be strengthened, and the participants actively disseminates Japan's attractions by the participants.

[Ref.] Japan's Friendship Ties Programs “JENESYS2019”

This program is intended to promote people-to-people exchanges between Japan and the various nations of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and to encourage an understanding of Japan's economy, society, history, diverse culture, politics and diplomatic relations among participants.

Itinerary

September 13th (Fri)

[Arrival] Arriving Japan at Narita/Haneda airport

[Move] Moving to Shizuoka

[Orientation]

September 14th (Sat)

[Lecture on the theme] Lecture on international exchange through Rugby

[Sport Exchange] Explaining rules of Tag Rugby, Joint training (Mixed Team)

September 15th (Sun)

[Sports Exchange] Joint Training (Mixed Team)

September 16th (Mon)

[Cultural Exchange] Taiko (Japanese drums) exchange, with Hiryu High shool

[Sports Exchange] Friendly Match (Mixed Team)

[Exchange meeting] Shizuoka Prefectural Government Office/ Shizuoka Rugby Football Association/Japan Rugby Football association/Tokai University Shizuoka Shoyo High school /Numazu Technical High school

September 17th (Tue)

[Courtesy Call] Lecture by Shizuoka prefectural Local government office

[Lecture on the theme] Lecture on the relationship between Japan and ASEAN by Ministry of Foreign Affairs

[Courtesy Call to Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

September 18th (Wed)

[School Exchange] University of Shizuoka

[School Exchange] Fujieda Junshin High School/ Shizuoka prefectural Numazu Technical High school/ Shizuoka Salesio Senior High School/ Shizuoka Seiko Gakuin High School

September 19th (Thu)

[Visit related to the theme: Understanding International Goals (SDGs)] Mt. Fuji Eco Park

[Visit Historical Buildings] Mishima Shrine

[Workshop]

September 20th (Fri)

[Reporting Session]

[Watching the Rugby World Cup 2019 opening game]

September 21st (Sat)

[Departure] Departing from Narita/Haneda airport

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005316/en/