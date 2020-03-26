Log in
Sports Illustrated Launches Coronavirus + Sports Podcast

03/26/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Sharing stories of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting sports

Maven Media Brands and Sports Illustrated announce the launch of Coronavirus + Sports, a free podcast sharing candid stories of how the global COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the world of sports. Hosted by Luis Miguel Echegaray, the series features SI reporters, athletes, experts, and sports figures telling daily stories of how those in and around sports are responding to the unprecedented event that brought sports to a halt around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005433/en/

Coronavirus + Sports Podcast, sharing candid stories of how the global COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the world of sports. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Coronavirus + Sports Podcast, sharing candid stories of how the global COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the world of sports. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Sports Illustrated has a long history of covering people whose lives revolve around sports, and while the games may have stopped, those lives and the importance of sports continues,” said SI Executive Producer Scott Brody. “We feel it is our duty to continue telling their stories in a deeply personal and compelling way."

Each episode will run between 10 and 15 minutes. The first five episodes are already live, including:

Where the NBA Goes From Here: Exploring how the NBA is proceeding after postponing the 2019-2020 season, and a look at the incoming class of rookies in these uncertain times.

The Fallout of Olympic Postponement: Looking into the decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo until summer of 2021 what has to happen in order to reschedule an event as massive as the Olympics.

Time is of the Essence for the MLB: With sports halted as the MLB was about to begin its season, transcendent talents and unheralded minor leaguers and amateurs alike ponder their futures and that of the game.

SI's Coronavirus + Sports is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

Listen/Subscribe:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1503391421
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5BWP4CkzC9cknBvc8MFSFj
RSS: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/siplussports

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for its role in shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans from all over the world. Powerful storytelling is brought to life through world-class live events, immersive experiences, and lifestyle products. Its award-winning media enterprise captures moments and turns them into history through rich and thoughtful journalism, iconic and beloved photography, and across digital platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to an ever-expanding social community.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Sports Illustrated is operated by Maven as part of its coalition. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.


© Business Wire 2020
