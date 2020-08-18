Log in
Sports Illustrated : and The Hockey News Launch Unified Hockey Partnership on Maven's Digital Platform

08/18/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Delivering national and team multimedia content across all SI platforms

Sports Illustrated and The Hockey News have launched SI Hockey, a dynamic, in depth and real time multimedia experience for hockey fans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005641/en/

The Hockey News’ team of award-winning journalists provides fans comprehensive coverage with breaking news, exclusive storytelling, insights, commentary, photos, videos, and podcasts.

"After 73 years in continuous print as the global source of hockey coverage, The Hockey News begins a new era as Sports Illustrated’s exclusive content partner, operating on Maven’s digital publishing platform,” says W. Graeme Roustan, chairman, owner and publisher of Roustan Media, which owns The Hockey News.

The Hockey News will continue to publish its own magazine, and the digital destination is now co-branded within SI.com, as the exclusive source of Hockey content for SI.com. The Hockey News’ premiere journalists will continue to produce award-winning national and local team-focused content they’re known the world over for and will now gain worldwide distribution through Sports Illustrated and Maven’s combined 150 million monthly users.

“SI’s partnership strategy is consistent with Maven’s focus, to partner with the most authentic and respected content leaders in each field and The Hockey News fits that description perfectly,” said SI CEO, Ross Levinsohn. “From award-winning journalists covering teams like Alabama and the Dallas Cowboys, to empowering the top experts in sports categories such as Fantasy and the NFL, Sports Illustrated combines its rich history of trusted storytelling and best in class journalists with best in class partners. The Hockey News brings an authentic voice, trusted storytelling and real time coverage to create a dynamic experience for sports fans.”

Graeme added: “This partnership brings together the best of hockey and sports for an all-around, multi-dimensional experience for hockey fans. All of us at The Hockey News are excited to provide multimedia hockey content to our millions of readers around the world."

“This partnership offers exclusive depth and breadth of hockey coverage to Sports Illustrated, providing strong, unbiased, timely and noteworthy news to our millions of readers around the world,” said Sports Illustrated Co-Editor-in-Chief Ryan Hunt.

The Hockey News is the newest member of Maven’s premium coalition of over 300 independent media brands. “Best in class” partners, such as Jim Cramer and TheStreet, History.com, Biography, Yoga Journal, Ski Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Glam, Maxim and top sports journalists around the world operate on Maven’s digital advertising, distribution and publishing platform.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is an award-winning media enterprise and cultural touchstone that captures moments in sports and turns them into history. Offering the most relevant and innovative content in real-time, SI is the authoritative voice of the sports world and the source that connects audiences to athletes and teams across every touchpoint spanning entertainment, editorial, and digital platforms to live events and brand extensions.

About The Hockey News

The Hockey News was founded by Ken McKenzie and Will Cote in 1947 and was later owned and sold in 2014 by Transcontinental Media to Quebecor. In 2018 W. Graeme Roustan formed Roustan Media and acquired The Hockey News from Quebecor.

Its Toronto based team of editors and network of reporters wherever hockey is played have been producing the very best publication of hockey industry content for the past 73 years.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought-leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Sports Illustrated is operated by Maven as part of its coalition. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.


© Business Wire 2020
