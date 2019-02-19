Sports Innovation Conference Returns February 27 with Star-Studded Lineup

The sixth annual Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) Sports
Innovation Conference returns to the Knight Management Center on
Wednesday, February 27.
The conference is organized by the Stanford GSB student-led Sports
Management Club and brings together sports industry leaders, athletes,
Silicon Valley executives, and Stanford students and alumni to discuss
leadership challenges in the sports business.
The 2019 lineup is the among the highest profile and most diverse in
conference history; keynote speakers include:
-
Joe Tsai, Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba
Group; 49% Owner, Brooklyn Nets; Owner, New York Liberty; and Owner,
San Diego Seals
-
Condoleezza Rice, 66th U.S. Secretary of State and GSB Denning
Professor in Global Business and the Economy
-
Lance Armstrong, cycling legend and Founder, Next Ventures
-
Shawn Johnson East, Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics,
entrepreneur
-
Peter Guber, Chairman and CEO, Mandalay Entertainment; Co-Owner
and Co-Executive Chairman, Golden State Warriors; Owner, Los Angeles
Dodgers; and Owner and Executive Chairman, Los Angeles Football Club
-
Jed York, CEO, San Francisco 49ers
The conference will also feature an ‘Innovation Showcase,’ where
future-minded companies in the sports industry will demonstrate their
products and services in an interactive environment.
For more information, including a complete list of speakers, and to
purchase tickets, please visit http://gsbsic.stanford.edu/.
The Sports Management Club is one of dozens
of GSB student-led activity clubs that enrich the academic
experience and provide experiential leadership learning.
