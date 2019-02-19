Sports Innovation Conference Returns February 27 with Star-Studded Lineup

The sixth annual Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) Sports Innovation Conference returns to the Knight Management Center on Wednesday, February 27.

The conference is organized by the Stanford GSB student-led Sports Management Club and brings together sports industry leaders, athletes, Silicon Valley executives, and Stanford students and alumni to discuss leadership challenges in the sports business.

The 2019 lineup is the among the highest profile and most diverse in conference history; keynote speakers include:

Joe Tsai , Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group; 49% Owner, Brooklyn Nets; Owner, New York Liberty; and Owner, San Diego Seals

, Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group; 49% Owner, Brooklyn Nets; Owner, New York Liberty; and Owner, San Diego Seals Condoleezza Rice , 66th U.S. Secretary of State and GSB Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy

, 66th U.S. Secretary of State and GSB Denning Professor in Global Business and the Economy Lance Armstrong , cycling legend and Founder, Next Ventures

, cycling legend and Founder, Next Ventures Shawn Johnson East , Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, entrepreneur

, Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, entrepreneur Peter Guber , Chairman and CEO, Mandalay Entertainment; Co-Owner and Co-Executive Chairman, Golden State Warriors; Owner, Los Angeles Dodgers; and Owner and Executive Chairman, Los Angeles Football Club

, Chairman and CEO, Mandalay Entertainment; Co-Owner and Co-Executive Chairman, Golden State Warriors; Owner, Los Angeles Dodgers; and Owner and Executive Chairman, Los Angeles Football Club Jed York, CEO, San Francisco 49ers

The conference will also feature an ‘Innovation Showcase,’ where future-minded companies in the sports industry will demonstrate their products and services in an interactive environment.

For more information, including a complete list of speakers, and to purchase tickets, please visit http://gsbsic.stanford.edu/.

The Sports Management Club is one of dozens of GSB student-led activity clubs that enrich the academic experience and provide experiential leadership learning.

