Sports Technology Leaps Ahead at OurCrowd Global Investor Summit

02/10/2020 | 01:01am EST

Israel has 200+ SportsTech companies

SportsTech leaders attending include:

  • Marta Plana Dropez, Board Member, FC Barcelona
  • Michael Sutherland, Chief Transformation Officer, Real Madrid CF
  • Michael Redd, former NBA All-Star, Olympic Gold Medalist

OurCrowd, the global venture investing platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, will feature sportstech leaders, investors and entrepreneurs who will discuss the latest trends at the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem on February 13.

“Israel punches above its weight when it comes to sports technology, with over 200 companies in the field,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved. “The fast-growing multibillion-dollar market is expected to triple in the next few years as it transforms our approach to personal fitness and changes the way we view, play and enjoy sports, on and offline. Come see how it’s unfolding at the OurCrowd Summit this week.”

Michael Redd, a former NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold Medal Winner, will join Michael Sutherland, the Chief Transformation Officer at Real Madrid, the world’s most valuable football club, on a panel discussing tech-driven participation and gamification in sports.

Redd, best known for his tenure as shooting guard with the Milwaukee Bucks and his role in the Gold Medal 2008 US Men’s Olympic team, is joining the ADvantage Sports Tech Fund as a venture partner. Advantage, backed by leAD Sports and OurCrowd, invests in early-stage technology companies aimed at shaping the future of sports. Over the past six years, Redd has invested in over 85 companies as an angel and fund investor.

Michael Sutherland has been an active angel investor, founder and advisor in early stage companies and has led the growth and commercialization of technology startups in Silicon Valley. Prior to joining Real Madrid, he was the Director of Virtual Reality and Director of Product and Design for Emerging Technologies at HP Inc in Silicon Valley.

Marta Plana Dropez, a board member of FC Barcelona and head of BarçaInnovation Hub, BIHUB, will join a panel titled ‘This Way to the Exit’ where top venture professionals will share the tools and know-how to guide your business toward a successful acquisition or IPO. Marta co-founded the fintech company Pagantis and participated in the creation of several Silicon Valley technology start-ups.

Sports Tech startups featured at the Summit include:

Track 160 - Developing fully automatic football analytics, coaching and prediction service using cutting-edge deep learning technology.

Playsight - Connecting the next generation of athletes through immersive sports video and analytics technology.

Kemtai - An early-stage, Israeli startup using advanced computer vision to create a personalized home fitness experience, which offers users the ability to train with a virtual AI coach that can actually see them, as if a trainer were right there in the room.

Blink - Enhances social experience for gamers and streamers by automatically detecting and saving key moments in a game to create engaging, shareable stories.

For interview opportunities with these and other experts at the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, apply now for your VIP media pass at summit.ourcrowd.com or contact: Leah Stern, OurCrowd Dir. of Communications / leah@ourcrowd.com / +44 747 019 6826 / Estee Yaari, OurCrowd Press Office / estee.yaari@ourcrowd.com / +972 50-200-7072

About OurCrowd:

OurCrowd is a global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. The most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships. With $1.4 billion of committed funding, and investments in 200 portfolio companies and 20 venture funds, OurCrowd offers access to its membership of 41,000 individual accredited and institutional investors, family offices, and venture capital partners from over 183 countries to invest alongside, at the same terms. OurCrowd’s portfolio is diversified across sectors and stages, ranging from seed and series A through late stage and pre-IPO firms. Since its founding in 2013, OurCrowd portfolio companies have been acquired by some of the most prestigious brands in the world, including Uber, Canon, Oracle, Nike, and Intel. To register and get involved, visit www.ourcrowd.com.

About the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: Where the startup world gathers”

The 2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business conference in Israel. The 2020 Summit will take place February 13. In 2019, over 18,000 people from 189 countries registered to attend what has become the fastest-growing tech conference in the world. The Summit provides unprecedented insight into the world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world to get business done. The Summit anchors a week of events that include corporate meetups, VC forums, insider access to accelerators and labs, and cultural excursions, as well as nightly opportunities for great food, drink and networking with the global crowd. As Forbes reported, Summit Week in Israel was “the place to be.” Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com.

For Press Materials: http://blog.ourcrowd.com/summitsports/


© Business Wire 2020
