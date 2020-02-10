Sports Technology Leaps Ahead at OurCrowd Global Investor Summit

Israel has 200+ SportsTech companies

SportsTech leaders attending include:

OurCrowd, the global venture investing platform and Israel’s most active venture investor, will feature sportstech leaders, investors and entrepreneurs who will discuss the latest trends at the OurCrowd Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem on February 13.

“Israel punches above its weight when it comes to sports technology, with over 200 companies in the field,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved. “The fast-growing multibillion-dollar market is expected to triple in the next few years as it transforms our approach to personal fitness and changes the way we view, play and enjoy sports, on and offline. Come see how it’s unfolding at the OurCrowd Summit this week.”

Michael Redd, a former NBA All-Star and Olympic Gold Medal Winner, will join Michael Sutherland, the Chief Transformation Officer at Real Madrid, the world’s most valuable football club, on a panel discussing tech-driven participation and gamification in sports.

Redd, best known for his tenure as shooting guard with the Milwaukee Bucks and his role in the Gold Medal 2008 US Men’s Olympic team, is joining the ADvantage Sports Tech Fund as a venture partner. Advantage, backed by leAD Sports and OurCrowd, invests in early-stage technology companies aimed at shaping the future of sports. Over the past six years, Redd has invested in over 85 companies as an angel and fund investor.

Michael Sutherland has been an active angel investor, founder and advisor in early stage companies and has led the growth and commercialization of technology startups in Silicon Valley. Prior to joining Real Madrid, he was the Director of Virtual Reality and Director of Product and Design for Emerging Technologies at HP Inc in Silicon Valley.

Marta Plana Dropez, a board member of FC Barcelona and head of BarçaInnovation Hub, BIHUB, will join a panel titled ‘This Way to the Exit’ where top venture professionals will share the tools and know-how to guide your business toward a successful acquisition or IPO. Marta co-founded the fintech company Pagantis and participated in the creation of several Silicon Valley technology start-ups.

Sports Tech startups featured at the Summit include:

Track 160 - Developing fully automatic football analytics, coaching and prediction service using cutting-edge deep learning technology.

Playsight - Connecting the next generation of athletes through immersive sports video and analytics technology.

Kemtai - An early-stage, Israeli startup using advanced computer vision to create a personalized home fitness experience, which offers users the ability to train with a virtual AI coach that can actually see them, as if a trainer were right there in the room.

Blink - Enhances social experience for gamers and streamers by automatically detecting and saving key moments in a game to create engaging, shareable stories.

