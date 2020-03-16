Log in
Sports and Fitness Wear Market| Rise in Number of Sports Tournaments to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/16/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the sports and fitness wear market and it is poised to grow by USD 50.46 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005539/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in number of sports tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in number of sports tournaments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Sports and Fitness Wear Market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Men
  • Women

Product

  • Bottom Wear
  • Top Wear
  • Support Items

Application

  • Outdoor
  • Sports-inspired
  • Performance

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30168

Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports and fitness wear market report covers the following areas:

  • Sports and Fitness Wear Market Size
  • Sports and Fitness Wear Market Trends
  • Sports and Fitness Wear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advancements in sports and fitness wear as one of the prime reasons driving the sports and fitness wear market growth during the next few years.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports and fitness wear market, including some of the vendors such as Adidas, Nike, PUMA, Under Armour and VF Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sports and fitness wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sports and fitness wear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sports and fitness wear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the sports and fitness wear market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports and fitness wear market vendors

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Women - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Men - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Top wear - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Support items - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Sports-inspired - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Performance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Other prominent drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Other prominent challenges
  • Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: TRENDS

  • Technological advances in sports and fitness wear
  • Growth in the number and membership of health and fitness clubs
  • Advent of customized and personalized sports and fitness wear
  • Other prominent trends

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • adidas
  • Nike
  • PUMA
  • Under Armour
  • VF Corporation

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
