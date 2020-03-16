Sports and Fitness Wear Market| Rise in Number of Sports Tournaments to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the sports and fitness wear market and it is poised to grow by USD 50.46 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rise in number of sports tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in number of sports tournaments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Sports and Fitness Wear Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Men

Women

Product

Bottom Wear

Top Wear

Support Items

Application

Outdoor

Sports-inspired

Performance

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports and fitness wear market report covers the following areas:

Sports and Fitness Wear Market Size

Sports and Fitness Wear Market Trends

Sports and Fitness Wear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advancements in sports and fitness wear as one of the prime reasons driving the sports and fitness wear market growth during the next few years.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the sports and fitness wear market, including some of the vendors such as Adidas, Nike, PUMA, Under Armour and VF Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the sports and fitness wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Sports and Fitness Wear Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports and fitness wear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports and fitness wear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the sports and fitness wear market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports and fitness wear market vendors

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Men - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Top wear - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Support items - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sports-inspired - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Performance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: TRENDS

Technological advances in sports and fitness wear

Growth in the number and membership of health and fitness clubs

Advent of customized and personalized sports and fitness wear

Other prominent trends

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

adidas

Nike

PUMA

Under Armour

VF Corporation

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

