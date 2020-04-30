SportsEdTV : Names Victor Bergonzoli as Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEdTV has named Victor Bergonzoli as Chief Executive Officer. He is a pioneer and leader in the world of sports video analysis and coaching, having co-founded Dartfish in 1999. He was its CEO between 2008 and 2017 and won an Emmy Award in the 'outstanding technology achievement' category for their broadcast work on the Olympic Games of 2004. Bergonzoli has served as an Advisory Board member of SportsEdTV since its launch in 2018.

"Victor brings a wealth of expertise and contacts to our company," said SportsEdTV Co-Founder and Chairman, Robert Mazzucchelli. He added, "He understands the business landscape in which we operate, he is well-respected by the global coaching community, he has proven leadership ability, and he is passionate about our mission to become the leader in online sports education. We couldn't have chosen a better leader for SportsEdTV."

"SportsEdTV represents the future of sports learning," said Victor Bergonzoli. He added, "The online learning environment has been growing at an accelerated rate, as more and more people become comfortable learning remotely. In sports, rich countries have always had an advantage over poor countries because they could afford better coaching and better tools. SportsEdTV will level the playing field for athletes, coaches and parents no matter where they are from, and I am honored to have been selected to lead this effort. The product and the team are both world-class."

"The addition of Victor to an already strong management team makes SportsEdTV a powerhouse in their category, and helps give confidence to investors that they are serious about being the market leader," said Jonathan Mayer, Managing Director at Crito Capital, the company's investment bank.

Prior to joining SportsEdTV, Bergonzoli co-founded Dartfish, an early entrant in the world of video analysis and broadcast enhancements for sports. He served as their CEO for a decade. Under his leadership, Dartfish has become the world leader in video analysis solutions to sport teams, federations, coaches, and athletes. At the last Olympic Games, more than 72% of medals were won by athletes using Dartfish in their daily routine.

Bergonzoli is a former Swiss national weightlifting competitor and Swiss Army captain.

About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN and CELEBRATE. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission. We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their own champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others it's becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection. We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world-champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsedtv-names-victor-bergonzoli-as-chief-executive-officer-301050474.html

SOURCE SportsEdTV