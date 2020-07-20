Log in
SportsHub Games Network Acquires Fantasy National Golf Club

07/20/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Acquisition Reinforces SportsHub’s Gaming Strategy and Builds on Acquisitions of Sports Technologies, CDM Sports, LeagueSafe, National Fantasy Championships, WhatIfSports and MFL10’s

As part of its ongoing commitment to build and grow gaming products enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of sports fans every day, SportsHub Games Network, Inc. (“SportsHub”) will expand its portfolio of fantasy sports platforms by acquiring Fantasy National Golf Club (“FNGC”).

The acquisition marks the seventh transaction completed for SportsHub, which purchased CDM Sports and Sports Technologies in 2016. It followed these initial deals with the acquisitions of LeagueSafe, National Fantasy Championships, WhatIfSports and MFL10’s in 2017. This latest move strengthens SportsHub’s product portfolio with FNGC’s innovative suite of research tools that cater to fantasy golf managers and sports bettors.

“This continues our strategy of rolling up the middle tier of fantasy sports operators,” said SportsHub Founder and CEO Rob Phythian. “We’re constantly seeking companies with good management, strong financials, and active users. We’re excited to bring Fantasy National into the fold, and we’re confident we can continue its impressive growth trajectory by leveraging our resources and relationships with key players within the golf industry.”

SportsHub will continue to grow through both organic growth and M&A and anticipates several additional announcements in the future. “Joining SportsHub will help take Fantasy National to the next level,” said Fantasy National Founder Mike Metzger. “I’m joining a team that consists of several Fantasy Sports Hall of Famers that are dedicated to making the sports we love even more entertaining. I’m excited to leverage their knowledge, experience, and passion to create an even better platform for our members and to grow the game of golf.”

About SportsHub Games Network, Inc.

SportsHub Games Network was founded in 2015 by a team of veteran fantasy sports industry insiders including Rob Phythian, a former member of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Board of Directors and a member of the Fantasy Sports Hall of Fame. SportsHub owns and operates real money gaming sites. In addition, SportsHub specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive games and mobile applications. For more information, please visit www.SHGN.com.


© Business Wire 2020
