Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sportsfever360 and Stats Perform Partner to Offer Advanced Cricket Data and Insights to Pakistan and the Middle East

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Sportsfever360 to leverage Stats Perform’s Opta Cricket Data to Generate New Insights for Federations, Broadcasters and Digital Publishers

Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, and Sportsfever360, one of the leading sports management organizations in Pakistan, today announced a new partnership to deliver Stats Perform’s advanced Opta cricket data through Sportsfever360’s technologies and in-country cricket offering.

Through the partnership, Sportsfever360 will leverage Stats Perform’s advanced Opta cricket data and insights through their broadcast, livestream and online scoring production to offer a more robust experience for cricket fans in Pakistan. The partnership will include advanced analytics access for the Pakistan Super League, India Super League, Pakistan International test matches, Pakistan global test matches and more.

Sohaib Irfan, CEO Sportsfever360, marked the agreement as a step towards a sports revolution, “We aim to transform the sports industry through this dynamic partnership. Our partnership with Stats Perform will open up the new wave of data-driven solutions and insights not only for teams and their players, but also for media groups, publishers and content writers across the country. We believe our sports, particularly cricket, need more data and this partnership creates an exciting new offering for sports in Pakistan.”

Sportsfever360 joins Stats Perform’s Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN), which combines Stats Perform’s leading sports intelligence offerings (data, insights, analytics, machine learning, computer vision and AI) with top partners to develop complementary solutions that support joint customers and the sports market.

Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels Wayne Ford said, “Sportsfever360 is one of the top technology providers for broadcasters and digital publishers across Pakistan and the Middle East. Through this partnership, we can offer our world-class Opta cricket data and insights to further power their solutions and give Pakistan cricket fans new engaging stories about the matches they follow. We are excited to welcome Sportsfever360 to the Stats Perform SPIN program.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.​ The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:29aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Purchase Of 5 Kian Teck Drive - Termination Notice
PU
12:25aCORONAVIRUS - NIGERIA : Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora inaugurates National Health Research Committee
AQ
12:18aTESLA : China sold 3,635 Model 3 vehicles in April, down 64% vs March - CPCA
RE
12:16aBANK OF JAPAN : signals more measures to avoid a 'second Great Depression'
AQ
12:16aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Starts Developing New 3D-Printed Mask with Nagoya University and Spinoff Venture
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aWashington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
RE
12:03aWashington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
RE
12:02aBENEFYTT TECHNOLOGIES : 68% Don't Know Their Health Insurance Options Should They Lose Their Coverage
PR
12:02aMCAFEE : Collaborates With Atlassian to Provide Advanced Security Capabilities in the Cloud
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
2SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
3FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED : FRASERS PROPERTY : Hospitality Trust Reports Lower DPS Of 0.3137 Cents For 2Q FY202..
4VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED : CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION :: Mandatory
5Bluechip-backed generative design platform Archistar secures a $6m Series A investment led by AirTree Ventu..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group