Spot trade grinds to a halt

02/15/2020 | 03:17am EST

European refiners have yet to step into the void left by Chinese buyers despite low freight rates, with little movement of March cargoes.

* China's Unipec was still seeking buyers for a handful of Angolan cargoes for March export as new programmes were set to emerge early next week.

* Turkey's Tupras took two cargoes in its latest tender including a Bonny Light from Total.

* Two Chinese independent refiners issued buy tenders but details did not immediately surface.

* India's IOC awarded a buy tender for crude loading April 11-20. Total was said to be a winner but this could not be confirmed.

* Indonesia's Pertamina closed a buy tender for crude cargoes for May 1-3 delivery. Results are expected in the next few days.

* A Nigerian oil reform, two decades in the making, is urgently needed to get money into its energy sector, industry executives say, as tax increases and regulatory uncertainty scupper investments.

(Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Giles Elgood and Edmund Blair)
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.56% 57.34 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
WTI 1.48% 52.17 Delayed Quote.-18.30%
