Spot trade grinds to a halt

* China's Unipec was still seeking buyers for a handful of Angolan cargoes for March export as new programmes were set to emerge early next week.

* Turkey's Tupras took two cargoes in its latest tender including a Bonny Light from Total.

* Two Chinese independent refiners issued buy tenders but details did not immediately surface.

* India's IOC awarded a buy tender for crude loading April 11-20. Total was said to be a winner but this could not be confirmed.

* Indonesia's Pertamina closed a buy tender for crude cargoes for May 1-3 delivery. Results are expected in the next few days.

* A Nigerian oil reform, two decades in the making, is urgently needed to get money into its energy sector, industry executives say, as tax increases and regulatory uncertainty scupper investments.

