SpotHero : for Business and BCD Travel Announce New Partnership at GBTA 2018

SpotHero
for Business, North America’s leading corporate parking reservation
service, and BCD
Travel, a top global travel management company, today announced a
partnership at the Global Business Travel Association Convention 2018.
The new partnership integrates SpotHero for Business’ parking solution
with BCD Travel’s SolutionSource,
a marketplace of authorized technology partners, and TripSource®,
a trip management platform. As of today, SpotHero for Business now
appears in SolutionSource, which means BCD clients can work with their
account managers to set up parking expense management in a few simple
steps, giving travelers an easy way to find, book, and save on parking.
SpotHero for Business will be available in the TripSource mobile app in
the next phase of development.
"We're excited that BCD Travel has chosen SpotHero for Business to power
parking for clients wherever they go: airports, hotels, downtown offices
and anywhere in between,” said Becca Rabinowitz, Head of SpotHero for
Business. “Our mission is to help business travelers park for work
without the work. By integrating with a marketplace like SolutionSource,
SpotHero for Business makes it easy for BCD clients to offer their
travelers an easy-to-use solution that helps them find, reserve, and
expense parking."
Parking has been a long-overlooked category of travel management
expenses. Now through SpotHero for Business’ tech-enabled solution,
travel management companies can reduce the cost of corporate parking for
businesses and travelers.
“Navigating cities by car while traveling is difficult enough without
having to worry about finding a place to park,” said Will Pinnell, Vice
President of Digital and Product at BCD Travel. “By bringing SpotHero
into our SolutionSource marketplace and our traveler platform,
TripSource, we’re making the process of finding and reserving a parking
space hassle-free for our travelers.”
SpotHero’s integration with BCD Travel is the latest in a series of new
partnerships, building on SpotHero for Business’ largest
expansion since its launch in March 2017. GBTA attendees can find
SpotHero for Business at Booth #1353, as well as featured in the GBTA
Keynote with Kevin O’Leary from ABC’s “Shark Tank” and the education
session ‘Find New Money with Mobile Tools’. For more information on
SpotHero for Business tools for TMCs, visit www.spothero.com/business.
About SpotHero
SpotHero, North America’s leading parking reservation service, empowers
drivers to find and book parking at thousands of garages, lots and
valets across the US and Canada. Launched in 2011, SpotHero is
headquartered in Chicago and has secured $57.5 million in funding. To
learn more, visit www.spothero.com.
About BCD Travel
BCD Travel helps companies make the most of what they spend on travel.
For travelers, this means keeping them safe and productive, and
equipping them to make good choices on the road. For travel and
procurement managers, it means advising them on how to grow the value of
their travel program. In short, we help our clients travel smart and
achieve more. We make this happen in 109 countries with almost 13,500
creative, committed and experienced people. And it’s how we maintain the
industry’s most consistent client retention rate (95% over the past 10
years), with 2017 sales of US$25.7 billion. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005016/en/