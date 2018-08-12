SpotHero : for Business and BCD Travel Announce New Partnership at GBTA 2018

New SpotHero integration into SolutionSource® marketplace makes it easier for business travelers to find and reserve parking

SpotHero for Business, North America’s leading corporate parking reservation service, and BCD Travel, a top global travel management company, today announced a partnership at the Global Business Travel Association Convention 2018.

The new partnership integrates SpotHero for Business’ parking solution with BCD Travel’s SolutionSource, a marketplace of authorized technology partners, and TripSource®, a trip management platform. As of today, SpotHero for Business now appears in SolutionSource, which means BCD clients can work with their account managers to set up parking expense management in a few simple steps, giving travelers an easy way to find, book, and save on parking. SpotHero for Business will be available in the TripSource mobile app in the next phase of development.

"We're excited that BCD Travel has chosen SpotHero for Business to power parking for clients wherever they go: airports, hotels, downtown offices and anywhere in between,” said Becca Rabinowitz, Head of SpotHero for Business. “Our mission is to help business travelers park for work without the work. By integrating with a marketplace like SolutionSource, SpotHero for Business makes it easy for BCD clients to offer their travelers an easy-to-use solution that helps them find, reserve, and expense parking."

Parking has been a long-overlooked category of travel management expenses. Now through SpotHero for Business’ tech-enabled solution, travel management companies can reduce the cost of corporate parking for businesses and travelers.

“Navigating cities by car while traveling is difficult enough without having to worry about finding a place to park,” said Will Pinnell, Vice President of Digital and Product at BCD Travel. “By bringing SpotHero into our SolutionSource marketplace and our traveler platform, TripSource, we’re making the process of finding and reserving a parking space hassle-free for our travelers.”

SpotHero’s integration with BCD Travel is the latest in a series of new partnerships, building on SpotHero for Business’ largest expansion since its launch in March 2017. GBTA attendees can find SpotHero for Business at Booth #1353, as well as featured in the GBTA Keynote with Kevin O’Leary from ABC’s “Shark Tank” and the education session ‘Find New Money with Mobile Tools’. For more information on SpotHero for Business tools for TMCs, visit www.spothero.com/business.

About SpotHero

SpotHero, North America’s leading parking reservation service, empowers drivers to find and book parking at thousands of garages, lots and valets across the US and Canada. Launched in 2011, SpotHero is headquartered in Chicago and has secured $57.5 million in funding. To learn more, visit www.spothero.com.

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps companies make the most of what they spend on travel. For travelers, this means keeping them safe and productive, and equipping them to make good choices on the road. For travel and procurement managers, it means advising them on how to grow the value of their travel program. In short, we help our clients travel smart and achieve more. We make this happen in 109 countries with almost 13,500 creative, committed and experienced people. And it’s how we maintain the industry’s most consistent client retention rate (95% over the past 10 years), with 2017 sales of US$25.7 billion. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com.

