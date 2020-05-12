SpotSee : Provides Self- Applied Forehead Thermometers to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

SpotSee®, a global leader in supply chain temperature indicators used to monitor test specimens in the SARS and H1N1 virus outbreaks, provides hands-off forehead thermometers for essential businesses and companies to help ensure workplaces remain fever and virus free throughout the United States as businesses plan to reopen in the coming weeks.

“As companies begin the transition back to their facilities, these simple, low-cost and hands-free thermometers are used as a safeguard to identify fever and prevent the virus from spreading,” said Tony Fonk, CEO, SpotSee. “Recent outbreaks in major meat packing plants have shown the importance of a proactive temperature monitoring strategy. Our devices eliminate the need for physical contact during the temperature taking process, allowing employees to maintain appropriate social distance at all times.”

These FDA registered forehead thermometers are a simple, cost-effective and hands-free tool for monitoring body temperature. Using liquid crystal technology, these devices can detect fever in 15 seconds. Equipped with adhesive-backed paper, users can peel the monitor and stick it on their forehead without outside assistance. Once the crystal stops changing color, the reading can be taken. Users have the option to purchase both single-use and multi-use thermometers. While the single-use option can be disposed of after the first reading, multi-use devices can be used anywhere from three to five times by the same employee to check body temperatures before being discarded.

The CDC has issued guidance that essential workers should have their temperature taken before entering the workplace. To ensure businesses are as safe as possible, these devices should also be used by companies transitioning back into the office. Failure to continue safe practices could result in the spread of the disease throughout a workplace, a rise in cases and further closures.

Disposable thermometers are a quick and easy solution that allow temperature to be monitored throughout the day. Currently, these products are being used in retail manufacturing, food delivery, medical services and more.

In addition to thermometers, SpotSee has several other products helping battle the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 TempControl and WarmMark® indicators are being used by labs nationwide to ensure test specimens stay within the appropriate temperature threshold during transportation and storage. The company’s WarmMark and ColdMark products are used by the top vaccine companies in the world to distribute flu vaccines. They are currently being used in several COVID-19 vaccine trials.

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee has developed a low-cost, connected ecosystem that includes its own mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) that delivers data from devices anywhere in the world to customers’ fingertips. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot™, OpsWatch and WarmMark®. The company has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico and Graham, Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

