SpotSee :'s SpotBot Earns KC Certification in South Korea

SpotSee, the global leader in shock and vibration monitoring through low-cost connectivity and data, has earned the KC certification for its impact-monitoring device SpotBot™ Cellular, allowing it to be sold in South Korea.

As a global company, it is important that SpotSee can serve customers around the globe. Any information communication and telecom equipment that is manufactured or imported for sale in South Korea must have KC certification. These products must have the KC logo and product certification number printed on the product. The certification ensures an electronic device is safe and meets all electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency requirements.

“The KC certification is a big step for SpotBot Cellular as SpotSee continues to expand our reach to other countries,” said Angela Kerr, vice president, product portfolio, SpotSee. “This certification will allow us to work with South Korean companies and provide them with a more transparent and efficient supply chain.”

SpotBot Cellular is a stand-alone device that delivers global, real-time, tri-axial impact monitoring and tracking through cellular connectivity. The device tracks impact, temperature and location around the world and has an operating battery life of up to 75 days when reporting once an hour. It is mainly used when shipping items that are susceptible to damage during transport and provides comprehensive supply-chain transparency.

About SpotSee

SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real time. SpotSee has developed a low-cost, connected ecosystem that includes its own mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) that delivers data from devices anywhere in the world to customers’ fingertips. SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot™, OpsWatch and WarmMark®. The company has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in 62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico and Graham, Texas. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

