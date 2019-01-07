SpotSee :'s SpotBot Earns KC Certification in South Korea

SpotSee,
the global leader in shock and vibration monitoring through low-cost
connectivity and data, has earned the KC certification for its
impact-monitoring device SpotBot™ Cellular, allowing it to be sold in
South Korea.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005745/en/
SpotBot Cellular (Graphic: Business Wire)
As a global company, it is important that SpotSee can serve customers
around the globe. Any information communication and telecom equipment
that is manufactured or imported for sale in South Korea must have KC
certification. These products must have the KC logo and product
certification number printed on the product. The certification ensures
an electronic device is safe and meets all electromagnetic compatibility
and radio frequency requirements.
“The KC certification is a big step for SpotBot Cellular as SpotSee
continues to expand our reach to other countries,” said Angela Kerr,
vice president, product portfolio, SpotSee. “This certification will
allow us to work with South Korean companies and provide them with a
more transparent and efficient supply chain.”
SpotBot Cellular is a stand-alone device that delivers global,
real-time, tri-axial impact monitoring and tracking through cellular
connectivity. The device tracks impact, temperature and location around
the world and has an operating battery life of up to 75 days when
reporting once an hour. It is mainly used when shipping items that are
susceptible to damage during transport and provides comprehensive
supply-chain transparency.
For more information on SpotSee and its products, visit www.spotsee.io.
About SpotSee
SpotSee is an internet of things end-to-end solution provider that
enables customers to spot damage in their operations and see it in real
time. SpotSee has developed a low-cost, connected ecosystem that
includes its own mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) that delivers
data from devices anywhere in the world to customers’ fingertips.
SpotSee devices monitor shock, vibration, temperature and other
environmental conditions through its market-leading brands such as
ShockWatch®, ShockLog®, SpotBot™, OpsWatch and WarmMark®. The company
has a global network of over 300 sales and technical service partners in
62 countries. SpotSee is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations
in Brazil, Netherlands, United Kingdom, China, Mexico and Graham, Texas.
For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005745/en/