Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spotify Technology : Celebrate the Diverse Voices of the Asian Diaspora

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 06:04pm BST

May marks Asian Heritage Month-it's a straightforward title that represents the incredible diversity and art that comes from the region's creators. To celebrate the music of Asia's multiple cultures, from the Philippines to Pakistan, we're amplifying a wide range of voices through two playlist takeovers.

'Growing up with one foot in the West and one in the East, Asian Americans have had to navigate the hyphens of their identity,' says Himanshu Suri, Spotify's Senior Editor, Indian Culture. 'This month, with playlists like Beast Meets West and No Borders, we get to celebrate our culture and see artists who speak for us and our experiences. Visibility is important!'

The first playlist, Beast Meets West, brings together East Asian creators of all genres, from K-Pop idols like BTSand BLACKPINKto indie singer-songwriters like Mitski. No Borders, meanwhile, highlights the South Asian diaspora across genres and geographies. The playlist features talented South Asian Americans, Brits, Canadians, and more.

'It's through celebrating our culture, our heritage, and our identity that we're able to encourage people who look like us to dream big and pursue whatever they want-especially in arts and entertainment,' says Korean American singer-songwriter Eric Nam.

Nam is just one of the artists we spoke to for Asian Heritage Month. We also asked several other East Asian and South Asian creators for a song-whether their own or another Asian artist's-that represents both the culture and spirit of this month. Read on for some of their recommendations.

Far East Movement: 'Our homegirl Tia Rayis one of the most incredible singers we've had a chance to work with. What's beautiful … is that she's singing in Mandarin and English-it's really a cross between two cultures and represents what our future album is going to be.'

Yuna: 'I chose my track 'Forevermore' because it's very Malaysian, and very close to me. In the beginning of the song I start with an old Malay poetry melody that I used to listen to a lot growing up. Even the music video is a tribute to my hometown and my home country. Always be proud of who you are and where you come from.'

EpikHigh: 'Growing up and living as Asians was a beautifully unique experience for us. But at the same time, we had to struggle through the pressures and expectations unique to our heritage. We hope our song 'Eternal Sunshine' can be a shoulder to rest on for those who feel the same way.'

TiffanyYoung: 'One of my favorite artists right now is PeggyGou. I love how innovative and fresh she is and how effortlessly she blends all the cultures she grew up in, whether it's through her lyrics, her choice of instruments, her production, or her amazing fashion taste.'

JaySean: 'Fifteen years ago, I started writing songs that were fusions of bhangra, R&B, and hip-hop. Since then, I've always tried to blend different sounds from around the world. My new single, 'With You,' featuring GucciManeand AsianDoll, is probably the most unique R&B/trap/hip-hop fusion that I've ever done.'

Arjun: 'My song 'Closer to Home' is all about being true to your roots and your culture. It's in four languages: English, Hindi, Arabic, and Ghananian.'

Stream Beast Meets Westand No Bordersto celebrate Asian Heritage Month year-round.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 17:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pNISSAN MOTOR : 'not opposed' to Fiat Chrysler merger plan - report
AQ
01:38pBreakthrough Technology from Astera Labs Doubles PCI Express Signal Reach in Servers
BU
01:36pFerrari accelerates its move into hybrid cars
RE
01:36pPCSB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pDROPBOX, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:34pCORNING INCORPORATED : to Highlight Network Solutions at Fiber Connect 2019
PU
01:34pUNIPOL GROUP : Fitch improves UnipolSai's rating to BBB+
PU
01:33pCHEVRON : Reports Business Results at Annual Stockholders Meeting
BU
01:32pBIOXYTRAN, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pCINEPLEX : and MLSE Hosting FREE Raptors Viewing Parties at Theatres Coast-to-Coast as Canada's Team Enters the 2019 NBA Finals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
4USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
5British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About