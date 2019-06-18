Spotify Technology : Ciara Takes the Stage at Spotify and Hulu's Cannes Kickoff Celebration

This week thousands have descended upon the French Riviera for the annual Cannes Lions Festival­ of Creativity. For our seventh year, we're delighted for partners, artists, podcasters and influencers to join us in relevant conversations-and to celebrate all the creative potential that streaming has to offer. Monday evening Spotify and Hulu did just that, once again co-hosting a kickoff gathering to toast the best in storytelling, culture, and entertainment.

Spotify and Hulu are long-time partners committed to providing users with the best in sight and sound. We showcased this firsthand from the beautiful Villa Mirazur at a few kilometers away from the Croisette. Celebrities Kerry Washington, Wyclef Jean, Russell Wilson and Sophia Bush, (among others) joined Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, Spotify Chief Content Officer Dawn Ostroff, Hulu CEO Randy Freerand Hulu CMO Kelly Campbellfor a night of connections, fine dining, and of course, music.

DJ, Author, and Founder of HBFIT Hannah Bronfmanfirst took to the poolside stage with two high-energy sets.