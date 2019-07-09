Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spotify Technology : Introducing Spotify Lite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:38am EDT

Music is meant to be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of your network connectivity, data plan, and whether or not you have the latest phone. That's why today, we're officially introducing Spotify Lite. Lite is a small, fast, and simplified version of our unparalleled music experience that works much like the main Spotify app. You'll still be able to search and play your favorite songs and artists, save them, share with others, discover new music, and enjoy playlists made just for you, but with a few extra features making it ideal for older devices and operating systems.

'Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world's best music experience - especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage,' says Kalle Persson, Senior Product Manager at Spotify. Lite can be downloaded separately, both for Free and Spotify Premium users, and used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app on all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher.

With Spotify Lite, you can easily control your data and storage. It's only 10 MB, so it's quick to install and load while offering the same great listening experience that lets you discover, play, and enjoy millions of songs. Spotify Lite also comes with the ability to set a data limit and get a notification when you reach it. This way, you'll be able to focus on finding your next favorite song-not worrying about data.

No need to worry if you're running low on storage-Spotify Lite also allows you to control your cache, and clear it with a single tap.

Spotify Lite is now available in 36markets* across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa on Google Playwith more markets and features to follow as we continue to improve the Spotify Lite experience. For more information, see our support pages here.

*Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, India.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 05:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aOil prices ease as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
RE
02:01aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Switching to extended half-life prophylaxis impacted clinical outcomes and improved quality of life for people with haemophilia A or B
AQ
02:01aPLATZER FASTIGHETER PUBL : Successful lettings in strategic locations
AQ
02:01aSKANSKA : to build Center for Science and Innovation at Seattle University in Seattle, Washington, USA for USD 83.5 M, about SEK 788 M
AQ
02:01aCIMCO MARINE AB : (publ.) enters into distribution agreement for the OXE Diesel with Rama Motori S.p.A., Italy
AQ
02:01aINTEGRUM : Neuromotus™ nominated for Svea Priset 2019
AQ
02:01aACADEMEDIA : Invitation to year-end presentation and capital markets seminar
AQ
02:01aPGS ASA : Q2 2019 Update
AQ
02:01aYMAGIS : Ireland's omniplex cinema group selects cinemanext to upgrade its projectors to laser in 29 auditoriums
AQ
02:01aVostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.27
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
5BLACKROCK INC. : Index-Fund Firms Gain Power, but Fall Short in Stewardship, Research Shows -- Journal Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About