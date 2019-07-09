Spotify Technology : Introducing Spotify Lite

Music is meant to be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of your network connectivity, data plan, and whether or not you have the latest phone. That's why today, we're officially introducing Spotify Lite. Lite is a small, fast, and simplified version of our unparalleled music experience that works much like the main Spotify app. You'll still be able to search and play your favorite songs and artists, save them, share with others, discover new music, and enjoy playlists made just for you, but with a few extra features making it ideal for older devices and operating systems.

'Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world, allowing millions more to enjoy the world's best music experience - especially in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage,' says Kalle Persson, Senior Product Manager at Spotify. Lite can be downloaded separately, both for Free and Spotify Premium users, and used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app on all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher.

With Spotify Lite, you can easily control your data and storage. It's only 10 MB, so it's quick to install and load while offering the same great listening experience that lets you discover, play, and enjoy millions of songs. Spotify Lite also comes with the ability to set a data limit and get a notification when you reach it. This way, you'll be able to focus on finding your next favorite song-not worrying about data.

No need to worry if you're running low on storage-Spotify Lite also allows you to control your cache, and clear it with a single tap.

Spotify Lite is now available in 36markets* across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa on Google Playwith more markets and features to follow as we continue to improve the Spotify Lite experience. For more information, see our support pages here.

*Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, India.