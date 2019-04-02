Spotify Technology : Looking Back on a Year of For the Record

This month, For the Recordturns one year old. We couldn't have gotten to this milestone without support from you, our readers. To mark the occasion, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite stories-and some of yours.

Take a walk down memory lane or check out a piece you might have missed.

Rosalía, a twenty-five-year-old Barcelona native, is combining traditional flamenco and modern beats to make a sound all her own. We sat down with the artist on the heels of her 'De Mi Nombre' single drop. Since then, she's released her second, wildly acclaimed album, El Mal Querer, and her star is only getting brighter.

The EQL Residency was created to help aspiring female and non-binary engineers gain the experience and mentorship needed to take their careers to the next level. We went behind the mic-and the mixer-with the first three members of our EQL Residency to learn a little about their work. Stay tuned for applications for our next cohort.

Our readers tuned in en masse to take a look at the world's top artists, genres, songs, and playlists for 2018. Be sure to check out some surprising stats-like which age group is the most chill-and some classics, like the year's top throwback songs. And don't worry: December 2019, in all its Wrapped glory, will be here before you know it.

In February our CEO, DanielEk, shared our goal of becoming the world's number-one audio platform and the addition of podcasting companies Anchor and Gimlet. On the heels of those acquisitions, we announced that Spotify also acquired Parcast.

We noticed that the late HarryNilsson's 'Gotta Get Up' was playing in (almost) every episode of Netflix's Russian Doll. It turns out that fans were also streaming the song on repeat. Check out the soundtrack, or, namely, the 'theme song' to see if you think it's as catchy too.

India is the most recent addition to the seventy-nine markets that can now enjoy Spotify, following our thirteen new market launches in the Middle East and South Africa. Opening in this region helps us bring the music of artists around the globe to over a billion people and exposes Indian artists from multiple genres to the rest of the world.

And there's plenty more where that came from. Here's to another year of discovery!