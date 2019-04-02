Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spotify Technology : Looking Back on a Year of For the Record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

This month, For the Recordturns one year old. We couldn't have gotten to this milestone without support from you, our readers. To mark the occasion, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite stories-and some of yours.

Take a walk down memory lane or check out a piece you might have missed.

Rosalía, a twenty-five-year-old Barcelona native, is combining traditional flamenco and modern beats to make a sound all her own. We sat down with the artist on the heels of her 'De Mi Nombre' single drop. Since then, she's released her second, wildly acclaimed album, El Mal Querer, and her star is only getting brighter.

The EQL Residency was created to help aspiring female and non-binary engineers gain the experience and mentorship needed to take their careers to the next level. We went behind the mic-and the mixer-with the first three members of our EQL Residency to learn a little about their work. Stay tuned for applications for our next cohort.

Our readers tuned in en masse to take a look at the world's top artists, genres, songs, and playlists for 2018. Be sure to check out some surprising stats-like which age group is the most chill-and some classics, like the year's top throwback songs. And don't worry: December 2019, in all its Wrapped glory, will be here before you know it.

In February our CEO, DanielEk, shared our goal of becoming the world's number-one audio platform and the addition of podcasting companies Anchor and Gimlet. On the heels of those acquisitions, we announced that Spotify also acquired Parcast.

We noticed that the late HarryNilsson's 'Gotta Get Up' was playing in (almost) every episode of Netflix's Russian Doll. It turns out that fans were also streaming the song on repeat. Check out the soundtrack, or, namely, the 'theme song' to see if you think it's as catchy too.

India is the most recent addition to the seventy-nine markets that can now enjoy Spotify, following our thirteen new market launches in the Middle East and South Africa. Opening in this region helps us bring the music of artists around the globe to over a billion people and exposes Indian artists from multiple genres to the rest of the world.

And there's plenty more where that came from. Here's to another year of discovery!

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 17:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:13pFINANCIAL LITERACY DAY : Ecobank MD mentors students on acquiring right skills personal budgeting
AQ
02:12pBIOGAIA : Protectis drops with vitamin D available in China
PU
02:12pFERRARI : Endurance Brazil - Podium for Via Italia Racing in Curitiba
PU
02:12pAPRIL AARP BULLETIN : How We Can Beat Fraud
PR
02:11pShares slip after six-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:11pShares slip after 6-month peak, oil nears $70 a barrel
RE
02:10pMOBIMO : General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors | Peter Schaub takes over as Chairman of the Board of Directors
EQ
02:10pADAMANDEVE.COM : Reveals Statistics On Condom Use In U.S.
PR
02:07pTariff, enforcement issues still hurdles to US-China trade deal - U.S. Chamber
RE
02:07pFIRST CAPITAL S P A : Informativa mensile acquisto azioni proprie - Allegato 3F
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine
5Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About