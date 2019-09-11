Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spotify Technology : Report of Foreign Issuer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of September, 2019

Commission File Number: 001-38438

Spotify Technology S.A.

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

42-44, avenue de la Gare

L-1610 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Yes No

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Yes No

INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K

Effective September 16, 2019, Luca Baratta will resign from his position as Chief Accounting Officer of Spotify Technology S.A. (the "Company"). The Company will appoint Paul Sawyer as its new Chief Accounting Officer to replace Mr. Baratta. Mr. Sawyer is currently the Controller of the Company. Mr. Baratta's departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company's accounting principles or practices.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Spotify Technology S.A.

Date: September 11, 2019

By:

/s/ Barry McCarthy

Name:

Barry McCarthy

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 21:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31pEMERALD DATA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:31pVMWARE : Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How Organizations with Ecommerce Applications Can Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers
AQ
05:31pCYREN LTD. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:30pKILROY REALTY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:28pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:27pNEXTDECADE : S-3/a
PU
05:27pFORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3
PU
05:27pCDK GLOBAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:26pAEMETIS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group