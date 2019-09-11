Spotify Technology : Report of Foreign Issuer

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of September, 2019
Commission File Number: 001-38438
Spotify Technology S.A.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
42-44, avenue de la Gare
L-1610 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):
Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):
Yes ☐ No ☒
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS REPORT ON FORM 6-K
Effective September 16, 2019, Luca Baratta will resign from his position as Chief Accounting Officer of Spotify Technology S.A. (the "Company"). The Company will appoint Paul Sawyer as its new Chief Accounting Officer to replace Mr. Baratta. Mr. Sawyer is currently the Controller of the Company. Mr. Baratta's departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company's accounting principles or practices.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
Spotify Technology S.A.
|
Date: September 11, 2019
|
By:
|
/s/ Barry McCarthy
|
|
Name:
|
Barry McCarthy
|
|
Title:
|
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
Spotify Technology SA published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 21:01:02 UTC