Spotify Technology : and T-Series Agree to Global Distribution Deal

01/14/2019 | 06:24pm EST

Spotify, the world's most popular music streaming service and T-Series, India's leading music and film company, have agreed to a global content deal.

The deal will see Spotify's worldwide audience gain access to T-Series' entire Indian song catalogue including Bollywood and regional movie soundtracks, as well as a wealth of non-film albums and emerging artist content. With over 160,000 songs, the T-Series catalogue boasts many of the most popular Indian songs recorded over the past 30 years and will be available to all Spotify users from today.

'One of the ways Spotify has helped revolutionise music discovery is through its ability to connect millions of fans with the best music and artists from all over the world in a way that just wasn't possible before streaming,' says Paul Smith, Director, Head of International Licensing at Spotify. 'Today's deal with T-Series significantly strengthens our Indian music catalogue, bringing Bollywood to more than 200 million Spotify users worldwide. Having T-Series on Spotify is hugely significant and shows our commitment towards providing the very best music for our users.'

Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, Bhushan Kumar adds: 'We are bullish about India's most popular music company tying up with the world's most popular music streaming service. We are confident that together we will be able to reach new markets and spread the love for Indian music far and wide.'

Neeraj Kalyan, T-Series President and Digital Head continues: 'Indian music lovers globally will be in for a musical treat with over 160,000 songs in several languages from the T-Series catalogue. I am sure Spotify's expertise earned in mature markets will be helpful for the Indian streaming industry and will pave the way for a paid ecosystem in the streaming business in India.'

The deal comes after last June's roll out of Spotify's Global Cultures Initiative, which included the launch of Indian music hub Desi, now with over 930,000 followers and featuring popular playlists such as Desi Hits.

Fast facts:

  • It's estimated there are over 30 million people of Indian origin living overseas, many residing in major Spotify markets including the USA, Mexico, Brazil, the UK & Germany.

  • More than 4 million users globally regularly listen to Indian music content on Spotify.

  • 'Bollywood' is the most popular search term for fans of Indian music on Spotify.

  • More than 200 million users now use Spotify around the world. Story here.

Disclaimer

Spotify Technology SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:23:02 UTC
