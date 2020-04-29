Log in
Spotify paid music subscribers rises to 130 million, quarterly revenue jumps 22%

04/29/2020 | 06:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

Spotify Technology SA reported a 22% jump in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday as the music streaming company beat analysts' expectations to reach 130 million paid subscribers for its premium service.

Revenue rose to 1.85 billion euros ($2.01 billion) for the three-months ended March 31 from 1.51 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 1.86 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Premium subscribers rose 31% from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting Spotify to have 128.6 million paid subscribers.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Ken Li in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

