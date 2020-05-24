Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spotlight: Cambodia expects Chinese tourists to drive its tourism growth after COVID-19 outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 10:23pm EDT

Photo: Asia Gaming Brief

Cambodia is hoping that Chinese tourists will drive its tourism growth when the world is cleared of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism Minister Thong Khon said on Saturday.

Khon said the COVID-19 pandemic had made profound impact on the country's tourism. However, he was optimistic that Chinese tourists would support the kingdom's tourism growth when the coronavirus is over.

The minister said mutual help and trust between the two countries in the fight against COVID-19 has not only deepened bilateral ties, but also earned praise from the two countries.

'The visit of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen to Beijing in February during the virus outbreak has received lavish praise from the Chinese people, and through this visit, I believe that more Chinese people will spend their holidays in Cambodia when the COVID-19 crisis is over,' Khon told Xinhua.

China has become the largest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia since 2017. Cambodia's tourism industry, which amounted to 4.92 billion U.S. dollars, is currently being hit hardest by the ravaging pandemic. A tourism data showed that Cambodia received a total of 223,400 foreign tourists in March, a decrease of 65 percent over the same month last year.

Air passenger numbers dropped by more than 90 percent in April, according to the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, while ticket sales at Cambodia's world famous Angkor archeological park fell by 99 percent in April.

Secretary of state and spokesman of the Tourism Ministry Top Sopheak said, 'Before COVID-19, the Angkor archeological park in Siem Reap province received up to 9,000 foreign tourists a day, but now, it gets only 20 per day and those are foreigners living and working in Cambodia.'

To be ready to receive Chinese tourists during the post-COVID-19 era, Cambodia will continue to promote the 'China Ready' strategy and urge tourism businesses and other tourism destinations to further implement health and safety measures for all tourists, he said.

Cambodia has banned entry of foreign visitors from six countries - the United States, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and Iran - since mid-March and has imposed entry restrictions for all foreigners since March 30 to curb COVID-19.

Chhay Sivlin, president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents (CATA), said all tour and travel companies across the kingdom have suspended their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting more than 30,000 employees.

'Although Cambodia has detected no new COVID-19 cases for over one month, there are still only a few foreign tourists coming to the country because they're still scared of the virus and our travel restrictions remain in effect,' she told Xinhua.

Sivlin agreed that Chinese tourists will be the main driver of tourism growth in Cambodia after the pandemic, and tour and travel companies will unveil new tour packages to attract Chinese tourists when the pneumonia-causing virus is over.

'We will design our strategy again to attract tourists during the post-COVID-19 era, and the strategy will focus on hygiene, health and social distancing on buses and in restaurants,' she said.

Clais Chenda, president of the Cambodia Hotel Association, which represents about 250 hotels in the country, said almost all of the hotels have either partially or completely suspended their businesses due to the virus.

She said her two hotels, Terres Rouges in Ratanakiri province and Rajabori Villa in Kratie province, have also been closed temporarily as there were no customers.

'Our tourism mainly depends on foreign tourists. Due to the pandemic, there are very few foreigners coming to Cambodia at this time, so most of the hotels have been temporarily closed,' she said. 'Currently, we are negotiating with landlords who lease premises to hotels to reduce their rental prices in order to enable us to survive this difficult time.'

Read the full article at Xinhua: http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-05/16/c_139062205.htm

Disclaimer

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 02:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/24NEWCREST MINING : contributes to UNICEF's COVID-19 response in PNG
PU
05/24MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : 4th China International Tea Expo to be Held in Hangzhou on July 24-27
PU
05/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/24Japan to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
RE
05/24Asian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
RE
05/24Asian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
RE
05/24Dollar holds advantage as Hong Kong tensions test risk-wary investors
RE
05/24Oil falls as U.S.-China tensions take toll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
2SHARP CORPORATION : Japan?s Uniqlo to make masks using underwear fabric
3Trade declines, but resources exports remain strong (Media Release)
4EMAS OFFSHORE LIMITED : OSLO BØRS - STATUS COMPANIES ON SPECIAL OBSERVATION
5MORGAN STANLEY : MORGAN STANLEY : rates ECX as Equal-weight
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group