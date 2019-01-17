Spotware joins forces with Match-Trade Technologies to launch complex cTrader White label solution

Irvine, CA, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotware, a leading trading platforms developing company for brokers has partnered with Match-Trade Technologies (‘Match-Trade’), which is an FX and Crypto technology provider to bring a new quality of turnkey White Label solutions.

The partnership benefits brokers from the key core competencies of both technology providers. Spotware brings a very stable and reputable cTrader platform and Match-Trade offers complementary high-tech services for brokers along with world-class technological support.

cTrader being Spotware's flagship trading platform solution has already gained the trust of millions of traders worldwide. Match-Trade’s tools will complete the offered white labels which will include but not limited to integrated Client Office (expanded with CRM feature) appreciated by many brokers, crypto payment gateway or ultra-fast data feeds. Match-Trade also guarantees seamless integration with any Liquidity Provider. The most important advantage of such a combo is the fact that it offers the highest quality service and a relatively low entry threshold making it easy to implement and affordable even for start-up brokers.

What distinguishes the solution offered by Spotware and Match-Trade is the advanced technology and client support provided by Match-Trade experts. Thanks to this, clients will receive a comprehensive solution and the certainty that the entire set up process will run seamlessly so they can focus on business development.

”Spotware has been integrated with Match-Trade’s technology for years. We are pleased that they have decided to extend our cooperation and include cTrader in their product offering alongside other well-known trading platforms. We see Match-Trade as an important sales support for us because of its high-quality complementary services that further enrich our core-offering. Also, their experts provide invaluable support for clients, both in a technical and consulting capacity to help them choose the optimal solution tailored to their needs. I believe we have chosen a trusted partner who will not only provide the best experience of the cTrader platform but also support the business development of their clients, just as we do” says James Glyde, Chief Commercial Officer at Spotware.

“To address the needs of the clients seeking a solution designed for web access we have decided to extend our portfolio of services with the cTrader White Label solution. Spotware is a reputable company that offers proven solutions of the highest quality and the industry recognizes cTrader as one of the best trading platforms available on the market. For those who are looking to start their Forex brokerage, we have created a unique and complex trading infrastructure with optimal start-up costs” states Michał Karczewski, Head of Business Operations at Match-Trade Technologies.

cTrader is a complete trading platform for Forex and CFD brokers. The platform is already packed with a full range of features and thanks to additional tools such as extended Client office or cryptocurrency features - it is a turnkey solution, optimal for brokers looking for intelligent technology that does not require a large investment.

Match-Trade Technologies and Spotware will present the details of partnership at financial B2B iFX EXPO Asia in Hong Kong on 22-24 January 2019.

About Match-Trade Technologies

Match-Trade Technologies LLC, ("Match-Trade"), headquartered in Irvine, California is a fully integrated forex and cryptocurrency technology provider that delivers turnkey matching engine solutions to all forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets. Match-Trade has combined state-of-the-art software components of matching engine technology that enables forex providers (Brokers, Prime Brokers, and other LPs) to participate in the new generation of transparent, distributed and independent ECN and Crypto market. For more information visit our website: www.match-trade.com .

About Spotware

Spotware was established in 2010 in Limassol, Cyprus. FinTech expert and entrepreneur Andrey Pavlov founded the company. In-house team of over 110 experts in financial technology who collectively possess an excess of 100 years experience in the field. cTrader is Spotware’s flagship trading platform solution and a brand that is trusted by millions of traders worldwide. Currently cTrader is made available by dozens of top global brokers who have bought into the Traders First™ approach to boost the credibility of their brand. By offering cTrader they emphasize their commitment to offering premium products that improve customer experience tenfold compared to other products on the market. For more information visit Spotware at: https://spotware.com .

Match-Trade Technologies LLC Phone: +1 949 407 7046 Skype: match-trade Email: technology@match-trade.com